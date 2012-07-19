(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2' rating to Illinois-based Kraft Foods Group Inc.'s (KFG -- BBB/Negative/A-2) proposed 4(2) $3 billion commercial paper program. Management expects to use proceeds to fund working capital needs and for general corporate purposes. The company currently has a $3 billion five-year revolving credit facility that will serve as backstop for this program. As per our criteria, in the event that the corporate credit rating for KFG is lowered to 'BBB-', we would revise the commercial paper program rating to 'A-3'. We assigned our 'BBB' issue-level ratings to the company's new $3.6 billion senior unsecured debt including its $787.5 million 6.5% notes due 2040, $877.9 million 6.875% notes due 2039, $900 million 5.375% notes due 2020, and $1.035 billion 6.125% notes due 2018. These newly issued notes followed the completion of Kraft Foods Inc.'s exchange offer for existing debt securities. In addition, we are assigning to 'BBB' issue-level ratings to KFG's $6 billion senior unsecured notes including its $1 billion 1.625% notes due 2015, $1 billion 2.25% notes due 2017, $2 billion 3.5% notes due 2022, and $2 billion 5% notes due 2042 that were issued on May 30, 2012. The senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as the company's long-term corporate credit rating because we currently believe that substantially all of the company's cash flow is generated at the issuer, KFG. Based on this assumption, we do not designate a notching distinction for the ratings on the notes. However, should further information become available following the spin-off that would change these assumptions, we would reconsider our assessment of structural subordination for these notes. Our corporate credit rating on newly formed grocery business KFG assumes the spin-off will occur in accordance with the plans disclosed by Kraft Foods, including in KFG's Form 10 filing. The ratings for KFG reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as 'strong' and financial risk profile as 'significant.' Key credit factors in our assessment include the company's well-recognized brands and product diversification within the mature and low-growth packaged food markets of North America, yet narrow geographic focus and exposure to volatile commodity input costs. Our view of the company's financial risk profile as significant reflects financial policies we consider aggressive, including an expected very high dividend payout rate, adequate liquidity, and key credit measures that we believe will strengthen and remain consistent with indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile. However, the rating outlook is negative, reflecting our concerns that key credit measures for KFG may not strengthen to levels that support the ratings within the next 12 to 18 months. If we lowered the long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB-', we would lower the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings to 'A-3'. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

