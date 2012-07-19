(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the rating on revenue bonds issued by
the Industrial Development Authority of the County of Pima, Arizona, on behalf
of Cambridge Academy East (the school or CAE) as follows:
--$8.4 million charter school revenue bonds, series 2010 to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
Fitch recently published an exposure draft of the charter school rating criteria
(Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft, dated July 19, 2012). The
draft includes a number of proposed amendments to existing criteria. If applied
in the proposed form, the exposure draft would trigger a substantial number of
downgrades to existing charter school ratings. After the exposure draft comment
period and upon the publication of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place on
Rating Watch Negative those schools it views at risk of downgrades, which could
include all charter school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews
for those schools over the following six months, utilizing the new criteria.
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of CAE, secured by a first mortgage on the
financed facilities. The trustee receives payments directly from the state to
cover debt service.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
WEAK OPERATING CHARACTERISTICS: The downgrade reflects primarily CAE's negative
margin for fiscal 2011 and expectation for stressed performance to continue into
fiscal 2012, sustained operating pressure with declining state funding levels
and slower than expected enrollment ramp up.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The Negative Outlook acknowledges CAE's
weak operating characteristics that are further amplified by a sizeable future
expense, bond debt service following a period of capitalized interest and
potential revenue diminishment from lower per pupil aid payments.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) consumes 21% of
operating revenues, which is quite high, but typical of the sector and somewhat
offset by limited future debt needs.
STANDARD CHARTER RISKS: CAE, like other charters, is subject to renewal risk and
state funding volatility. CAE is also exposed to operational risk due to
reliance on external party contracts for key management positions.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED FISCAL IMBALANCE: A continued trend of negative margins and inability
to service debt with income from operations would likely lead to a rating
downgrade.
ENROLLMENT CHALLENGES: A failure to maintain and grow the current level of
students at both campuses would place additional pressure on operations.
CREDIT PROFILE
CAE's downgrade is based on weaker than expected fiscal 2011 performance,
including particularly a negative 9% operating margin. Operating stress was
driven by state aid cuts (down 8% from the prior year) and high depreciation
expense for the year, reflecting the capital improvements to the school campuses
from the 2010 bond issuance. Additionally, weak operating results are expected
again in fiscal 2012 and additional expenses, mainly related to bond debt
service payment, which will further strain CAE's financial flexibility.
Furthermore, state funding for fiscal 2012 is slightly lower than 2011 (down
0.5%) but expected to increase by 2% for fiscal 2013 and potentially offset
prior operating deficits.
The school hired a new financial manager in 2012, which is expected to help
improve operating performance. Fitch estimates CAE will require multiple
operating cycles to remedy the financial challenges it faces. To improve
performance CAE expects to closely monitor expenses at each campus and cut non
essential staffing and programs. Additionally, strategic shifting of key
positions has enabled the school to create a position for an administrator, who
is tasked with securing previously untapped governmental revenue sources. Given
the recent changes at CAE, Fitch will continue to monitor the school's operating
results for changes in credit quality.
Enrollment growth resulted from adding the seventh and eighth grades in school
year 2011 and 2012, respectively. The headcount for the upcoming school year
totals 640 students, nearly 17% higher than the student count in 2011 (548
students). The school's wait-list of 29 students is significantly leaner than
just a year ago (over 100 students) implying a thinning of demand at most grade
levels. CAE competes for students with neighboring charter schools and has
invested in extracurricular programs to retain and attract incoming students.
Despite competition from well performing charter schools, Fitch acknowledges
that CAE has been able to effectively grow and sustain enrollment through its 10
year operating history.
Available funds defined as unrestricted cash and investments, increased to
$509,000 in fiscal 2011 from $226,000 the prior year. Available funds equaled
15% of operating expenses ($3.4 million) and 6% of long-term debt ($8.45
million). Pro forma MADS of $660,000 (due at maturity in 2040) comprises a high
21.1% of unrestricted operating revenues which is not uncommon for charter
schools rated by Fitch.
CAE's first debt service payment was paid in fiscal 2012 assisted partially by
interest capitalized through October 2011. Net available revenues from
operations in fiscal 2011 generated 0.8x coverage of actual fiscal 2012 debt
service. This coverage figure should improve as the CAE streamlines costs and
improves monthly cash flow. Fitch notes that the intercept mechanism for state
fund disbursements to the school diverts funds first to the trustee for debt
service before releasing monies for operations, ensuring adequate annual debt
service coverage.
CAE is an educational establishment founded by a family of educators. Originally
chartered in 2002, CAE is in year 10 of its 15-year charter. CAE began
operations in 1999 and currently operates two campuses situated in Maricopa
County, AZ.
