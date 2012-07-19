July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one class and upgraded one class of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s (JPMC) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2001-C1. A list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrade reflects an increase in actual and expected losses, the majority of which are attributed to specially serviced loans that have liquidated since Fitch's last rating action. The upgrade is a result of principal paydown resulting in increased credit enhancement to the class sufficient to offset Fitch expected losses. Fitch modeled losses of 24.72% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 4.70% (which includes 3.75% in realized losses). Fitch has designated six loans (79.92%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes five specially serviced loans (51.58%). As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced 89.01% (including realized losses) to $39.66 million from $1.07 billion at issuance. There are 11 of the original 180 loans remaining in the transaction. One loan (12.46%) is defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes J, K, L, M and NR. The largest specially serviced loan (26.75% of pool balance) is secured by a 200 unit multifamily property in Holland, OH. The loan had transferred to special servicing in June 2010 for monetary default. The borrower had filed for bankruptcy in August 2011. The bankruptcy stay was lifted in May 2012 and the servicer is currently pursuing foreclosure. The second largest specially serviced loan (8.4%) is secured by a vacant 123,226 square foot (sf) industrial warehouse building located in Franklin Park, IL. The loan had transferred to special servicing in December 2008 due to imminent default. The servicer has reported that due to a planned state highway project the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has deemed the property eminent domain. The State is in the 3rd phase of their due-diligence and a purchase offer is expected by third quarter 2012. Fitch upgrades the following class: --$969,344 class G to 'AAAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch downgrades the following class and assigns Recovery Estimate as indicated: --$9 million class J to 'Csf' from 'B-sf'; RE 80%. Fitch also affirms the following classes: --$21.9 million class H at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$6.4 million class K at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$1.3 million class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0% --Class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Classes M, N, and the unrated class NR have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, D, E, F, and rake classes NC-1 and NC-2 have paid in full. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X-1. The interest only X-2 class has paid in full. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)