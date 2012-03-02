(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Georgia Power
Company's (GPC) issuance of $750 million series 2012A 4.30% senior notes
due 2042. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to reduce
short-term borrowings, repay $250 million of bank loans maturing in March and
for general corporate purposes, including the continuous construction program.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
GPC's ratings are supported by the solid financial profile of the integrated
utility which benefits from constructive regulation in Georgia that limits
regulatory lag. Currently, the utility is in the midst of a significant capital
program that includes the construction of two new nuclear units at the Vogtle
site. The execution risk associated with this significant project and the
attendant external financing needs are also considered in the ratings. The
Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that the company will continue to
receive constructive regulatory treatment of the pre-approved projects including
recovery of costs during the construction period.
Key Rating Drivers
Improved Credit Metrics: GPC's revenue increases resulting from the December
2010 base rate settlement and bonus depreciation have resulted in significant
strengthening of cash flow credit measures. Funds from operations (FFO) interest
coverage ratio was 7.3 times (x) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO/debt
was 26%. Fitch anticipates a gradual decline in GPC's financial ratios for 2012
and 2013 under the three-year rate settlement but expects the utility to remain
in sound financial condition.
Supportive Regulation: A constructive three-year accounting settlement was
reached in Georgia in December 2010 that provided a 2011 rate increase of $562
million and additional rate adjustments in 2012-2013. The nuclear cost recovery
mechanism and other cost recovery mechanisms are working smoothly. Supportive
regulation by the Georgia Public Service Commission (GPSC) is essential to
maintain the current ratings in light of the ongoing nuclear construction and
high capital budget.
Nuclear Construction Risk: Successful execution of nuclear plant construction is
key to maintaining rating stability. In February the consortium building the
2,200-MW Plant Vogtle nuclear units 3 and 4 received a combined operating
license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a significant milestone. While
it is still in the early phases of construction, the project is on time and on
budget. Significant project cost overruns that cannot be recovered in rates or
unexpected long deferral periods for project costs would be adverse credit
factors.
High Capital Spending: Capital projects, in addition to GPC's $6.1 billion share
of Vogtle costs, include up to 2,500 MWs of gas-fired combined cycle capacity at
Plant McDonough that will be used to replace retiring coal fired capacity.
Coal-fired power plants will require ongoing spending for environmental
compliance. GPC's capital expenditures (capex) are forecasted at approximately
$2 billion per annum, or more than three times depreciation, for the next few
years. This is a high level relative to peer electric utilities.
Rating Triggers
Positive rating action is considered unlikely while the Vogtle project is
underway. On the other hand, cost overruns or delays in the Vogtle project could
pressure cash flow and the ratings. In addition, any adverse change in GPC's
relations with the GPSC, which are currently not anticipated, would also likely
lead to negative rating action.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities', Aug. 12, 2011.
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies', May 16,
2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities
Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies
(New York Ratings Team)