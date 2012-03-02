(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Raiffeisen Bank International
AG's (RBI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term
IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating at 'bbb', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating
Floor at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
RBI's ratings - with the exception of its VR - reflect Fitch's view that as an
integral part of Austria's largest banking group, Raiffeisen Banking Group
(RBG), the Austrian financial authorities would be extremely likely to support
RBI if needed. Fitch believes that RBG and therefore RBI are systemically
important in Austria and most adjacent Central and Eastern European (CEE)
countries. RBG itself, a cooperative banking group, is Austria's largest banking
group, with market shares of around 29.3% in domestic deposits and 25.5% in
lending at end-2010.
Fitch has repeatedly stated that it expects sovereign support for banks to
weaken over time in many developed economies. Should Fitch change its view about
the propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support for RBI and other
major Austrian banks, then this would lead to downward pressure on RBI's IDRs,
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor.
RBI's VR reflects its well-diversified franchise in CEE, its sound domestic
corporate franchise and its resilient pre-impairment profitability throughout
the financial crisis and the downturn in CEE. However, the quality of RBI's
capital is below-average, containing a considerable share of non-core government
(EUR1.75bn) and commercial (EUR1.5bn) hybrid capital, and its core capital ratio
is thin for RBI's current rating level.
As a result, RBI's parent bank, Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG (RZB),
reported a sizeable capital shortfall (EUR2.1bn) under the European Banking
Authority's (EBA) recent capital exercise. While RZB and RBI have made solid
progress in addressing this shortfall (EUR1.4bn out of EUR3bn has been raised by
the end of 2011 according to the bank), raising the remaining capital, both
through risk-weighted assets optimisation and liability management exercises,
will in Fitch's view be challenging.
Should RBI (and RZB) start to lag in restoring their capital bases to levels
requested by EBA then this would, in Fitch's view, indicate financial stress and
an event to which RBI's VR is sensitive. Ultimately, this would impede RBI's
access to capital markets and could lead to a downgrade of its VR.
At end-Q311, 51% of RBI's total credit exposure was in CEE. Its loan book, of
which around 90% was outside Austria (predominantly in CEE), was largely to
corporates, with 67% of total loans. Overall, non-performing loans (NPL) have
stabilised at elevated levels with negative trends in Hungary and Croatia being
offset by improvements in Russia and to a lesser extent the Czech Republic.
Coverage remains adequate. Moderate market risk largely relates to unhedged
capital investments in CEE.
RBI is a lender to Austria's corporates and notably a major bank in CEE. It is
78.5% owned by RZB, the Raiffeisen sector's central institution.
