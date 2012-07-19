(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Sierra Timeshare 2012-2 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-2 Receivables Funding LLC's $300 million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003 RATINGS ASSIGNED Sierra Timeshare 2012-2 Receivables Funding LLC Class Rating Amount

(mil. $) A A+ (sf) 220.00 B BBB (sf) 80.00 (New York Ratings Team)