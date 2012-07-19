UPDATE 1-Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership battle
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW
-- Sierra Timeshare 2012-2 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-2 Receivables Funding LLC's $300 million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Sierra Timeshare 2012-2 Receivables Funding LLC, July 10, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments in Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012
-- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, Aug. 12, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009
-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003 RATINGS ASSIGNED Sierra Timeshare 2012-2 Receivables Funding LLC Class Rating Amount
(mil. $) A A+ (sf) 220.00 B BBB (sf) 80.00 (New York Ratings Team)
* Leading dissident says break-up can be avoided (Adds comments from leading dissident)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
* U.S. envoy says focus on liberating Islamic State bastion Raqqa (Writes through)