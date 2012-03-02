(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is requesting comments on its proposed methodology and assumptions for rating derivative product companies (DPCs). This proposal follows "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Analyzing Derivative Product Companies," published Dec. 23, 2010. The proposed criteria would represent a material change in our rating methodology and are intended to further enhance the comparability of DPC ratings with ratings in other sectors, such as financial institutions, corporates, and other areas of structured finance. The proposed criteria would constitute a specific methodology and assumptions under our "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011. Our proposal and the specific requests we are making are outlined in the article "Request For Comment: Derivative Product Companies: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published March 1, 2012. The proposed criteria would apply to any DPC set up by a sponsor bank/firm where the DPC has an intermediation arrangement with the bank/firm and risk-based "termination" or "continuation" triggers. Certain specific characteristics of the proposed methodology would apply to either "termination" or "continuation" DPCs as highlighted in this request for comment (RFC). The proposed criteria would not apply to structures that do not have a dominant back-swap counterparty. The changes proposed in this RFC would limit the highest rating on the DPC to three notches above the rating on the sponsor bank, assuming the DPC meets certain minimum standards, and, in certain circumstance, may result in the rating on the DPC being below the rating on the sponsor bank. This proposal, if adopted, would significantly recalibrate the analytical framework for rating DPCs. Our initial analyses of the ratings impact under the proposed methodology show that most of the five DPCs we currently rate would likely be rated in the 'AA' rating category, given the current ratings on their sponsor banks and the general analytical framework incorporated in their operating guidelines. These initial results may be affected by changes in the final criteria based on feedback received through this RFC. Additionally, if this proposed analytical framework is adopted, the ratings on the DPCs may change if the sponsor bank experiences rating changes in the future. RESPONSE DEADLINE All interested market participants are encouraged to submit written comments on these proposed criteria. Please send your comments to CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com by March 30, 2012. Once the comment period is over, we will review the comments and then finalize and publish the criteria. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions--Expanded Framework, published Nov. 21, 2011.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.

-- A New Level Of Enterprise Risk Management Analysis: Methodology For Assessing Insurers' Economic Capital Models, published Jan. 24, 2011.

-- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Analyzing Derivative Product Companies, published Dec. 23, 2010.

-- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010.

-- Credit Rating Model: CDO Evaluator 5.1, published Aug. 16, 2010.

-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Special-Purpose Entities, published Oct. 1, 2006.

-- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, published June 25, 2001.

-- Rating Derivative Product Companies, published Jan. 27, 2000.

-- Derivative Product Companies: Risks and Future Directions, published Jan. 24, 2000. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)