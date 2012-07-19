(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We are assigning a 'BB' corporate credit rating to Bermuda-based Fly Leasing Ltd., a mid-tier provider of aircraft operating leases.

-- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BBB-' rating and a '1' recovery rating to the proposed $395 million secured term loan of Fly Funding II S.a.r.l. (a wholly owned subsidiary of and guaranteed by Fly).

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Fly's currently subpar credit metrics will improve once the company has generated a full year of earnings and cash flow from aircraft it acquired in October 2011. Rating Action On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating to Bermuda-based Fly Leasing Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the proposed $395 million secured term loan that Fly's wholly owned subsidiary Fly Funding II S.a.r.l. will issue. Fly will guarantee the term loan. The recovery rating on the term loan is '1', indicating our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in a payment default. Rationale The rating on Fly Leasing Ltd. reflects inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, a substantial percentage of encumbered assets, and the company's complicated ownership structure. The rating also reflects Fly's position as a mid-tier provider of aircraft operating leases, and our expectation that the company's credit metrics will improve as its earnings and cash flow benefit from the October 2011 acquisition of 49 aircraft. Fly assumed approximately $1.2 billion of secured debt in connection with that transaction. We view Fly's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The management and governance of Fly is complex, although the company's New York Stock Exchange listing provides transparency for investors. Bermuda-incorporated, Dublin-headquartered Fly is primarily publicly owned (96%), with the balance owned by BBAM L.P. and its subsidiaries. However, Fly owns 15% of BBAM, with Summit Aviation Partners owning the other 85%. Fly lists its equity securities as American Depository Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange. All corporate operations have been assigned to Fly Leasing Management Co. Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBAM L.P. and its subsidiaries. Key members of the Fly management team are also employees of BBAM L.P. That entity, in turn, is owned by Summit Aviation Partners, whose owners are individuals within the BBAM Ltd. management team. The management and ownership profile means that the board's independent members need to be capably engaged in risk oversight on behalf of all investors. As of March 31, 2012, Fly's portfolio comprised 111 aircraft managed by BBAM L.P., whose overall portfolio consists of 450 aircraft it manages for third parties. Based on fleet size, on its own, Fly's portfolio is among the smallest of the global aircraft lessors in the second tier--a group that also includes AerCap Holdings N.V., Aviation Capital Group Corp. (ACG), CIT Aerospace International, SMBC Aviation Capital (formerly known as RBS Aviation Capital), AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd. BOC (Bank of China) Aviation Ltd., and Aircastle Ltd. The aircraft fleets of each of these companies is, however, much smaller than those of GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services) and International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC), in terms of both the number and value of aircraft. However, BBAM's fleet is among the largest of the second-tier aircraft lessors. Fly's fleet comprises primarily the most popular and liquid (in re-sale and re-lease markets) narrowbody Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s (combined, 85 aircraft). The balance includes six Boeing and Airbus widebodies and an assortment of Boeing 757s, 737 "classics" (older generation), and 717s. The portfolio's average age is 8.9 years, somewhat higher than average among aircraft lessors. The company has 54 airline customers, with Europe accounting for the largest percentage of net book value (43%) followed by India, Asia, and the Pacific (26%); North America (11%); Latin and South America (11%); and the Middle East and Africa (6%). On Oct. 11, 2012, Fly acquired a portfolio of 49 aircraft and other assets, funded with approximately $142 million of cash and the assumption of approximately $1.2 billion of secured debt. Unlike many other aircraft lessors, Fly has no new aircraft on order from the manufacturers. It intends to expand through sale/leaseback transactions with airlines. As a result of the 2011 portfolio acquisition and the assumption of $1.2 billion of debt, and only a partial year's worth of earnings and cash flow in 2011 from the acquired planes, Fly's credit metrics deteriorated. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, funds from operations (FFO) to debt declined to 6%, from 9% pre-acquisition; debt to capital rose to 83% from 74%; and debt to EBITDA increased to 9x from 7x. As the company begins to generate earnings and cash flow from the acquired planes and applies cash flow to pay down debt, we expect its credit ratios to recover to pre-acquisition levels by the end of 2013. Secured debt is equivalent to approximately 85% of Fly's assets, a level we don't expect to decline materially. A high proportion of secured assets means that fewer are available as collateral for future borrowings. Liquidity We characterize Fly's liquidity as adequate. As of March 31, 2012, it had $159 million in unrestricted cash. It has no revolving credit facility. In accordance with our methodology and assumptions, the relevant aspects of Fly's liquidity include:

-- Cash sources will exceed cash uses by about 1.2x (the minimum threshold for an adequate designation) in 2012;

-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA, consistent with our criteria standard of 15%;

-- Fly likely will be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited refinancing; and

-- We expect the company to maintain prudent financial risk management. We expect that sources of funds will consist of:

-- Cash,

-- Funds from operations, and

-- Proceeds from aircraft sales. Major uses of funds include:

-- Pro forma for the proposed transaction, debt maturities of only $15 million in 2012, and about $100 million in 2013; and

-- Modest capital spending commitments. Recovery analysis The rating on Fly's proposed $395 million secured term loan to be issued by Fly's wholly owned subsidiary Fly Funding II S.a.r.l., and guaranteed by Fly, is 'BBB-' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectations that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in a payment default scenario. For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Fly Leasing to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Fly Leasing's credit metrics to improve from the low levels in 2011, when the company added approximately $1.2 billion of debt, primarily to fund the acquisition of a portfolio of aircraft. As Fly generates a full year's worth of earnings and cash flow from the acquired aircraft, and with some expected debt reduction, we expect FFO to debt to increase to about 8% in 2012, from 5% in 2011, and to increase modestly further in 2013. We could raise ratings if aircraft lease rates improved significantly from current levels, due to stronger demand, resulting in FFO to debt increasing to at least 10% for a sustained period. We could lower rati