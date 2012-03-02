(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to Sun Life Financial Inc.'s (TSE, NYSE: SLF) recent issuance: --C$800 million series 2012-1 Subordinated Unsecured 4.38% Fixed/Floating Debentures due 2022 'BBB+'. The new notes' rating is equivalent to the ratings on SLF's existing subordinated debt. Fitch anticipates that the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in subsidiaries and repayment of debt. SLF's financial leverage was 18% at year-end 2011. Pro forma leverage including the additional debt will increase to 21% but will remain within Fitch's parameters for the rating category. Fitch views SLF's debt service capacity on a Canadian IFRS earnings basis, excluding the impact of equity markets and interest rates, of approximately 2 times (x) during 2011 as low for the rating level and well below historical levels above 9x. However, Fitch believes that under Canadian regulations, SLF has greater flexibility to upstream dividends from operating subsidiaries without regulatory approval than most U.S. peers. On Jan. 20, 2012, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for SLF and SLF's subsidiaries with a Negative Outlook. Fitch currently rates the SLF entities as follows: Sun Life Financial, Inc. --Issuer default rating at 'A'; --4.8% senior notes due 2035 at 'A-'; --4.95% senior notes due 2036 at 'A-'; --5.7% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-'; --4.57% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-'; --5.4% subordinated debentures due 2042 at 'BBB+'; --5.59% subordinated debentures due 2023 at 'BBB+'; --5.12% subordinated debentures due 2018 at 'BBB+'; --7.9% subordinated debentures due 2019 at 'BBB+'; --4.75% noncumulative preferred shares, series 1, at 'BBB'; --4.8% noncumulative preferred shares, series 2, at 'BBB'; --4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 3, at 'BBB'; --4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 4, at 'BBB'; --4.5% noncumulative preferred shares, series 5, at 'BBB'; --6% noncumulative preferred shares, series 6R, at 'BBB;' --4.35% noncumulative preference shares Series 8R, at 'BBB'; --3.9% noncumulative preference shares Series 10R, at 'BBB'; --4.25% noncumulative preference shares Series 12R, at 'BBB'. Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada --IFS rating at 'AA-'; --IDR at 'A+'; --6.15% deferrable subordinated notes due 2022 at 'A'; --6.30% subordinated notes due 2028 at 'A'. Sun Life Capital Trust --Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 7.093% Series B, at 'A-'; --Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 5.863% Series 2009-1, at 'A-'. Sun Canada Financial Company --7.25% subordinated notes due 2015 at 'A-'. Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (U.S.) --IFS rating at 'A-'. Sun Life Insurance & Annuity Co. of NY --IFS rating at 'A-'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)