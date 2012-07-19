(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Fortress Credit Funding V L.P.'s issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated and middle market senior secured loans.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, diversified collateral portfolio, and timely interest and ultimate payments, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Fortress Credit Funding V L.P.'s $352.4 million floating-rate notes (see list). The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation transaction backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated and middle market senior secured loans. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of July 19, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.

-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy remote.

-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists primarily of broadly syndicated and middle market speculative-grade senior secured term loans.

-- The collateral manager's experienced management team.

-- Our projections of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.34%-12.26%.

-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding.

-- The transaction's interest diversion test, a failure of which during the reinvestment period will lead to the reclassification of up to 50% of available excess interest proceeds (before paying uncapped administrative expenses and subordinated note payments) to principal proceeds for the purchase of additional collateral assets. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: Fortress Credit Funding V L.P., July 19, 2012

-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- The Relationship Between Long-Dated Assets And Market Value Risk In U.S. Cash Flow CLOs, April 26, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009

-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008

-- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007

-- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, Oct. 17, 2006

-- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002

-- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March 21, 2002 PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Fortress Credit Funding V L.P. Class Rating Amount

(mil. $) A-1 AAA (sf) 228.000 A-2 AA (sf)) 40.400 B (deferrable) A (sf) 35.800 C (deferrable) BBB (sf) 23.200 D (deferrable) BBB- (sf) 5.200 E (deferrable) BB (sf) 19.800 Subordinated notes NR 56.376 NR--Not rated. (New York Ratings Team)