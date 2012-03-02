(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We affirmed our 'A+' rating on Toa Reinsurance Co. (TRJ) and removed
it from CreditWatch Negative.
-- We have affirmed our 'A+' rating on TRA and removed it from
CreditWatch Negative because of its core status to TRJ.
-- The stable outlook on TRA reflects the outlook on TRJ.
Rating Action
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+'
financial strength rating on Toa Reinsurance Co. of America (TRA) and removed
it from CreditWatch Negative where it was placed Nov. 29, 2011. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The rating actions on TRA reflect TRA's core status to its parent TRJ. We
placed TRJ on CreditWatch Negative on Nov. 29, 2011. On Feb. 29, 2012, we
affirmed our 'A+' rating on TRJ and removed it from CreditWatch.
The core status is based on our group rating methodology and TRA's increasing
importance to TRJ. TRA plays a significant role in TRJ's diversification
strategy. It shares the same name, and is fully owned by its parent. The
ownership of TRA enables TRJ to gain new business and diversify its risk
exposure outside of Japan. TRA's clientele is different from that of its
parent, and it focuses strictly on the North American market. It primarily
writes treaty and facultative reinsurance in both property and casualty. Its
targeted clients are local and regional underwriting companies and specialty
departments of national carriers. TRA is meeting our expectations with a 2011
generally accepted accounting principles derived combined ratio of 95.0%
excluding foreign exchange.
Outlook
The outlook on TRA reflects the outlook on TRJ as a core member of the group.
The outlook on TRJ is stable. We hold the view that it has maintained a strong
financial risk profile, supported by its strong position in Japan's
reinsurance market. We expect the company to be able to maintain its
capitalization at a very strong level that is commensurate with the current
ratings unless another severe capital event occurs in the next fiscal year.
We may raise the ratings on TRJ if the company diversifies and boosts the
profitability of its reinsurance business to establish a business franchise
that consistently generates high earnings, and at the same time appropriately
controls its assumed risks and maintains its capitalization at a very strong
level. Conversely, we may consider a downgrade if TRJ's capitalization is
threatened by large insurance payouts from the losses from Thailand's flood or
other large-scale disasters; or if the insurer's position within the domestic
reinsurance market deteriorates significantly. Nevertheless, we expect the
ultimate net losses from Thailand's floods to have a limited negative impact
on TRJ's financial risk profile. However, if ultimate net losses from the
event increase by between 20% and 25%, we will review the ratings on the
company. We do not expect to know the full extent of the losses from the
floods until at least second-quarter 2012. We expect TRA to remain core to its
parent and would only change our published rating and outlook on TRA with
changes to our rating or outlook on TRJ.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Ratings Affirmed On Japan-Based Toa Re; Off CreditWatch; Outlook
Stable, Feb. 29, 2012
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Toa Reinsurance Co. of America
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--
