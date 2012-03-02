(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Reno-based gaming operator Circus And Eldorado Joint Venture
(CEJV), and its issue-level rating on CEJV's $143 mortgage notes, to 'D' from
'CCC-'. The rating action followed CEJV's failure to repay the principal on
its mortgage notes at maturity.
Rationale
The rating action stems from CEJV's inability to successfully repay the
principal on its mortgage notes, due March 1, 2012, which constitutes a
default under the terms of the notes' indenture. CEJV is in continuing
discussions with potential financing sources and the holders of the notes
regarding a restructuring of its obligations under the notes and has entered
into a forbearance agreement with a substantial holder of the outstanding
notes. CEJV is a joint venture of affiliates of MGM Resorts International and
Eldorado Resorts LLC. CEJV owns and operates a single property, the Silver
Legacy Resort Casino in Reno.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture
Corporate Credit Rating D/-- CCC-/Watch Dev/--
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture
Silver Legacy Capital Corp.
Senior Secured D CCC-/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating 3 3
(New York Ratings Team)