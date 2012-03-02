(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 2 - OVERVIEW
-- The loan backing Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 continues to
benefit from stable financial ratios but there has been a decline in overall
performance.
-- We have lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes in Fordgate
Commercial Securitisation No. 1, to reflect the increased refinancing risk
associated with the loan maturity in 2013.
-- Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 is a secured single-loan U.K.
CMBS transaction, with loan maturity in October 2013 and legal final maturity
in October 2016.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS.
However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our
future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this
transaction.
March 2 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today lowered its credit
ratings on Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC's class A and B notes
(see list below).
Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 is a secured single-loan transaction.
The loan is backed by a granular pool of 21 properties throughout the U.K. and
is scheduled to mature in October 2013. The notes are scheduled to mature in
October 2016 (see "New Issue: Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC,"
published on Nov. 9, 2006).
We have taken today's rating actions in light of our view of the refinance
risks associated with the loan maturity.
The loan was initially secured by 22 properties, one of which one has been
sold. The portfolio is geographically diverse, with properties in England and
Scotland. The greatest concentration of properties by value is in Scotland
(five properties accounting for 37% of the reported portfolio value) followed
by Yorkshire and Humberside (five properties, 17%), the northeast (two
properties, 15%), and Greater London (one property, 12%).
There are 12 office buildings, accounting for approximately 75% of overall
portfolio value and passing rent. Other property types in the portfolio are:
mixed retail, leisure, logistics, and car showrooms.
The properties are generally geographically well located within their
respective submarkets, especially those in Aberdeen. Overall occupancy rate is
approximately 79%, down from 97% at closing. The decline in occupancy occurred
shortly after closing and we factored it into our analysis at that time. This
is largely attributable to a single distribution unit, which became vacant
shortly after closing and has not been occupied since. Since then, occupancy
has remained fairly stable (currently at 75%).
The borrower continues to actively manage the portfolio. There are 105 tenants
and the largest by rental income are the Secretary of State (12%) and HSBC
(11%). The top 10 tenants, in terms of income, account for 72% of the total
rental income.
The financial ratios remain relatively stable: The current interest coverage
ratio is 1.53x, down from 1.78x at closing, and the current senior
loan-to-value ratio is 54%.
Nonetheless, we have observed a gradual credit deterioration in the
performance of the properties: Net operating income has declined by 5.5% since
our previous rating actions in February 2010. This has occurred as a result of
tenants exercising break options or vacating on lease expiry.
Loan maturity is less than two years away and lending conditions remain
constrained. The signs are that borrowers are struggling more than ever in
recent times to repay their loans: Our data indicate that the 12-month-rolling
unpaid rate for European CMBS loans has reached 50% by total maturing balance;
and in January alone, only one in four loans managed to repay its maturity
obligations (see "European CMBS Monthly Bulletin (February 2012): Could Unpaid
Debt Exceed EUR10 Billion In 2012?," published on Feb. 29, 2012). Against this
background, we consider that the refinancing risk associated with this loan
has increased.
However, given the size and quality of the portfolio, if the loan fails to
refinance at scheduled maturity, we consider that the three-year tail period
until note maturity is likely to be sufficient time for a loan workout to
repay the notes in full.
We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in Fordgate Commercial
Securitisation No. 1 to reflect the increased refinance risk.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are
under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And
Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,"
published on Nov. 8, 2011).
As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we
expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria
changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider
market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result
in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European
CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on
European CMBS transactions.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will
continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria
(see "Related Criteria And Research").
RATINGS LIST
Fordgate Commercial Securitisation No. 1 PLC
GBP264.3 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Lowered
A BBB- (sf) A- (sf)
B BB (sf) BBB- (sf)
(New York Ratings Team)