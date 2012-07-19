July 19 - Fitch Ratings upgrades approximately $130 million of San Manuel Entertainment Authority's (SMEA) gaming revenue enterprise supported bonds to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch also upgrades SMEA's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. The upgrade of the IDR to 'BBB+' mainly reflects: --SMEA's strong financial profile: As of March 31, 2012 SMEA's debt/EBITDA and debt service coverage ratios were approximately 0.3 times (x) and 16x, respectively. These measures are strong relative to other 'BBB' category rated gaming issuers in Fitch's rated universe. The debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to improve as SMEA's debt amortizes (will be paid off by 2016), and San Manuel is not expected to incur additional debt in the foreseeable future. --SMEA's solid operating trends: Revenues generated by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (San Manuel) have grown on a year-over-year basis in each of the last seven quarters at an average rate of 5.4%. EBITDA grew on average by 10.5% per quarter during this period. Operating trends are being supported by San Manuel's favorable location in Highland, CA, which is adjacent to San Bernardino, CA. San Manuel is also one of the more accessible casinos for Los Angeles motorists. --Substantial governmental reserves: Although not pledged to pay debt service on the bonds, the substantial reserves of the San Manuel Band of Serrano Mission Indians (the tribe) are factored positively in the ratings. The reserves help ensure governmental stability in an event casino operations are stressed resulting in significant reductions in transfers to the tribe. SMEA's IDR and the debt ratings are largely capped in the 'BBB' category and are unlikely to be upgraded to 'A-'. This is mainly due to SMEA's business risk related to its geographic/property concentration and the discretionary nature of the gaming sector. The tribe's reserves help to mitigate these concerns but are not pledged to support SMEA or pay debt service on the bonds. Should the tribe ever provide a guarantee to SMEA, the IDR could potentially move higher. A 'BBB+' IDR has considerable cushion for operational softening or additional debt incurrence. The latter is not expected since SMEA has no plans for large scale expansions. The operations could be adversely impacted by increased competition over the medium term (three to five years). The Los Coyotes Band of Mission Indians (Los Coyotes) are attempting to have land taken into trust by the Department of Interior (DOI) in Barstow, CA, (about 70 miles north of San Manuel) for gaming purposes. Should Los Coyotes succeed, impact on SMEA's casino is expected to be manageable since the area north of SMEA's casino is not very densely populated relative to the Los Angeles area and the more immediate vicinity around San Bernardino, areas where the bulk of SMEA's customers originate from. Also, the land-into-trust process can be lengthy and SMEA's bonds could be paid off prior or close to the casino opening. SMEA is susceptible to the local economic conditions, which remain fragile, particularly in the San Bernardino-Riverside metro area. The unemployment rate in the metropolitan statistical area remains high at 11.8% as of May and the foreclosure rate is still uncomfortably elevated at one out of 177 households filing for foreclosure in June (realtytrack.com). The broader economic headwinds such as the recent deceleration in U.S. economic trends, including employment and consumer sentiment, may exacerbate local conditions. During the prior recession EBITDA declined by roughly 20% from peak period reached in 2007 to trough period in 2010. At 'BBB+' IDR, there is capacity in the ratings to absorb similar stress without Fitch taking negative rating action. Liquidity Considerations: The enterprise generates significant cash flows, the bulk of which is transferred to the tribe after keeping enough cash on hand at SMEA to ensure the enterprise maintains a reasonable working capital and to meet near-term needs such as planned capital expenditures and debt service payments. SMEA does not have access to external liquidity, such as a revolving credit facility. However, the tribe maintains sizable reserves. Fitch believes that the ample reserves help assure that the tribe's well-being and governmental functions can easily be maintained at adequate levels if there was a need to cut back the distributions from the casino to the tribe. That said, the tribe's reserves are not pledged for the benefit of the bonds, so the reserves are only an indirect consideration factored into SMEA's ratings. The bonds are subject to mandatory monthly sinking fund payments of principal in an amount sufficient to fully amortize by maturity, resulting in a level debt service schedule through 2016. Debt Considerations: All of the rated bonds are issued at the enterprise level, are non-recourse to the tribe and are backed by the cash flows of the casino. There is a springing trustee controlled flow of funds and a springing contingency fund funding requirement, but Fitch thinks that there is a very low likelihood of the these features being triggered considering the sizable cushion before the triggering thresholds would be breached. Fitch thinks there is a low probability of the tribe issuing significant additional debt through SMEA that would pressure its rating. The tribe's casino is built into a mountain, so a sizable expansion would be difficult. Further, the tribe maintains SMEA solely dedicated to operating the casino enterprise and has historically funded other tribal ventures through different non-recourse enterprise funds. Rating Triggers: As mentioned above ratings are not expected to be upgraded further and are capped at 'BBB+' for the foreseeable future absent more direct recourse to the tribe. A downgrade scenario is also unlikely given that there is ample cushion in the ratings for operating deterioration and that credit metrics should continue to improve as debt amortizes quickly. However, severe operating stress such that EBITDA declines by more than 25% from the current level or a considerable debt issuance (more than $250 million) may cause negative rating action in form of a Negative Outlook or a downgrade. However, outside of most extreme scenarios, the ratings should remain in the 'BBB' category. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings on SMEA: --IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --$81.9 million gaming project bonds, series 2004A to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --$48.2 million public improvement bonds, series 2004C to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. 