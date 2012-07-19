(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its ratings on iGATE Corp.'s $770 million 9% senior unsecured notes due 2016. The issue-level rating on the senior unsecured notes is 'B+' and the recovery rating is '3'. Because of an error, the ratings on the notes were withdrawn. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, please see the summary analysis on iGATE, published on May 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) (New York Ratings Team)