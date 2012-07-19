(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB' rating on approximately $22 million of outstanding California Statewide Communities Development Authority, school facility revenue bonds, series 2011A issued on behalf of the Alliance for College-Ready Public Schools (Alliance) The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch published an exposure draft proposing numerous amendments to its existing charter school rating criteria on July 19. If applied in the proposed form, the amended methodology would trigger a substantial number of downgrades to existing charter school ratings. Following the comment period and upon the publication of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place those schools at a heightened risk of downgrades on Rating Watch Negative. This may ultimately include all charter school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews for those schools over the following six months utilizing the new criteria. The exposure draft is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release. SECURITY The bonds are payable from lease payments made by three charter schools, secured by an assignment of rents and deed of trust over the school facilities. Lease payments constitute a joint and several obligation payable from the schools' gross revenues. Additional bondholder protections include a debt service reserve funded to maximum annual debt service (MADS)+, capital maintenance and operating fund, and subordination of Alliance's management fee. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'BBB' rating reflects full and stable enrollment levels at the three obligated charter schools (the schools), bolstered by strong programmatic and fiscal management provided by Alliance, a well-established charter management organization (CMO) that manages a successful network of 20 Los Angeles area-based charter schools. SOUND OPERATIONS: Further supporting the rating are the schools track record of operating surpluses, albeit based on a relatively small revenue base; sound coverage of pro forma MADS; and a manageable, though moderately high debt burden. WEAKENED STATE SUPPORT: Counterbalancing the above attributes is the persistent funding pressure resulting from California's fiscal challenges (state of California general obligations rated 'A-' by Fitch), which has led to recent, and potentially to further, reductions in per-pupil aid. SECTOR STANDARD CONCERNS: Additional credit concerns include ongoing charter renewal risk and a thin balance sheet cushion, both characteristic of the charter school sector. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION PRESSURED OPERATIONS: Failure to maintain positive operating results, which may be pressured given the potential for additional state funding reductions, could put downward pressure on the rating. MANAGEMENT INTERRUPTION: Any adverse change or interruption to the existing CMO relationship between Alliance and the schools, while unlikely, will strongly influence the rating. CREDIT PROFILE Enrollment levels at the schools, Ouchi High School, Skirball Middle School and O'Donovan Middle Academy, remain stable. Enrollment at the two middle schools totaled 450 students each for 2011-2012, meeting Alliance's target size for middle schools. Enrollment at Ouchi High School totaled 550 students. All three schools exceeded enrollment projections provided to Fitch during the initial rating process in 2011; 425 for the middle schools and 500 for Ouchi High School. Demand and enrollment stability continue to reflect the schools' academic performance and broader reputation of Alliance-managed schools, all of which academically outpace their public school peers in the Los Angeles Unified School District (the district). Given Alliance's goal of maintaining small schools, each school is now at or near its desired capacity. This is viewed favorably by Fitch, as no material enrollment growth is planned or needed to meet the schools' financial obligations. While ahead of budget for 2011-2012, Ouchi High School missed an internal expectation of 600. However, this was partly intentional in response to lower state funding. It expects to reach the 600 student level by 2012-2013. While Alliance maintains internal targets for school size, it is not prohibited from raising the targets. This affords it some flexibility to increase enrollment if needed to offset any unexpected changes in funding sources and/or operating costs. The schools have each generated operating surpluses since inception, though based on relatively small revenue bases. Operating margins ranged between a healthy 9% and 20% for fiscal 2011, driven largely by enrollment growth and administrative efficiencies derived through the Alliance network. Based on March 31, 2012 unaudited results, the schools expect to have ended fiscal 2012 with modest surpluses. The expected fiscal 2012 results, despite continued funding cuts, are due in part to the careful budgetary and financial guidance provided by Alliance to prepare the schools for lower funding levels. Characteristic of charter schools, revenue diversity is limited with state aid comprising the majority (two-thirds) of funding and federal aid representing about 15%-18%. State funding of public K-12 education experienced significant cuts over the past few years; per-pupil general purpose apportionment was reduced by about 21% between fiscal years 2009 and 2011. Fiscal 2012 funding was cut a further $70 per pupil, including a mid-year cut in January 2012 triggered by the state's revenue shortfall. At this time, fiscal 2013 funding is expected to remain fairly flat. However, the state's adopted 2012-2013 budget is contingent on a package of tax increases, which if rejected by voters in November will trigger automatic offsetting cuts to fiscal 2013 spending, in particular for K-12. Fitch believes the schools must therefore continue to carefully manage enrollment and student demand given their high reliance on this volatile funding source. Fitch also takes comfort in the strong fiscal oversight provided by Alliance, which has prudently assumed funding cuts in the schools' fiscal 2013 budgets. Debt burden, while moderately high, is manageable. Total pro forma MADS ($1.7 million) represented 14.3% of the schools' combined fiscal 2011 operating revenues ($12.1 million). Moreover, on a consolidated basis, the schools' positive operations enabled them to generate sufficient coverage of between 1.0-1.8x pro forma MADS for the past three fiscal years (1.8x in fiscal 2011). While joint and several, Fitch notes that on an individual basis, coverage of the schools' internally allotted share of debt service was 1.5x, 1.9x and 2.3x in fiscal 2011. The schools' balance sheet resources are very limited, which is typical of the sector. Liquidity metrics are adequate for the 'BBB' rating category and are comparable to other charter schools similarly rated by Fitch. On a combined basis, available funds, defined as cash and investments not permanently restricted, totaled $2.4 million as of June 30, 2012. Available funds covered fiscal 2011 operating expenses ($10.3 million) and debt (approximately $22.5 million) by 23.2% and 10.6%, respectively; also in line with similarly rated schools. Formed in 2004, Alliance operates 20 schools serving more than 9,000 students in grades 6-12. Ouchi High School opened in fall 2006 and had its charter renewed for the first time in April 2009 for five years. Skirball Middle School opened in fall 2007 and had its charter renewed for the first time in February 2011 for five years. O'Donovan Middle Academy opened in fall 2008 and is operating under its initial charter (expires June 201