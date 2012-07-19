(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 19 - According to Fitch Ratings, Capital One Financial's (COF)
2Q'12 earnings were noisy due to the June 2012 closing of the company's
acquisition of HSBC's domestic card business. Because of purchase accounting,
provisioning for the new receivables, and some other items, COF's 2Q'12 net
income dropped to $92 million, or a 0.26% return on assets (ROA).
In 2Q'12 COF completed the HSBC acquisition noted above, which added
approximately $32 billion of credit card receivables to COF's balance sheet.
However, in the quarter, merger and purchase accounting costs were significant
as COF increased its provision expense to $1.2 billion to build the reserve for
the non-impaired HSBC loans as well as $133 million of merger related costs.
Additionally, COF was also impacted by various regulatory and legal settlements
during the quarter. Specifically, the company had an additional $180 million of
provision expense related to mortgage representation and warranty claims, $98
million of litigation reserve to cover its recent interchange settlement, $101
million of expenses related to settlement and remediation of its cross-selling
litigation in its domestic card business, and an $82 million accrual related to
UK PPI the latter of which jointly reduced revenue and increased expenses.
While Fitch would note that some of these expenses are one time in nature,
others such as the representation and warranty expense have weighed on earnings
for the last few quarters and may continue to do so going forward. Additionally,
Fitch would also expect COF to continue to incur integration and merger related
expenses over the remainder of the year as it continues to integrate HSBC's card
business as well as ING Direct's deposit business into its operations. As such,
Fitch expects earnings to remain noisy over the remainder of the year.
Absent the effects of the HSBC deal, COF's legacy loan growth was very modest as
some growth in commercial loans and decent growth in auto-lending offset the
continued run-off of mortgage loans, which COF had acquired with the closing of
the ING Direct acquisition earlier in the year. Fitch expects continued mortgage
loan run-off over the balance of the year, to be in part offset by potential
growth in commercial and auto lending, the latter of which has remained
relatively strong.
The company's overall net interest margin (NIM) dipped to 6.04% as lower asset
yields in the domestic card business related to purchase accounting more than
offset improved funding costs from a full quarter's impact of ING's Direct
deposit business in COF's total results.
COF's credit quality has remained reasonably good. Net charge-off (NCO) rates
declined across almost all loan categories, 30-day plus performing delinquencies
rates and non-performing asset rates similarly declined among most loan
categories, other than in auto lending were there was a modest up-tick in both.
Fitch notes that COF's domestic credit card asset quality is nearing a cyclical
low, and would expect this to increase to more normalized levels over time,
particularly as the HSBC business, including its private label cards, are
brought into the fold.
The company's Tier 1 common ratio was 9.9% as of 1Q12, which was within Fitch's
expectations. Fitch would expect COF to continue to build capital over the
remainder of the year.
(New York Ratings Team)