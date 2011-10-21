(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
MONTERREY, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings
to the Japanese Yen Bonds issued by America Movil (AMXL.MX), S.A.B. de C.V.
(America
Movil):
--JPY6,900,000,000 1.23% First Series Japanese Yen Bonds due October 2014 'A';
--JPY5,100,000,000 1.53% Second Series Japanese Yen Bonds due October 2016 'A'.
Proceeds from the bonds are expected to be used for general corporate uses and
capital expenditures including network equipment improvement.
America Movil's ratings are supported by diversified fixed and wireless
operations across Latin America, multiple service platforms, large scale,
strong
free cash flow, ample financial flexibility and policy of having a sound
financial and liquidity profile. The ratings incorporate the expectation that
management will maintain a relatively conservative financial profile over the
long term. Increased regulatory risk in Mexico and declining prices in mobile
voice services tempers the ratings. The FC IDR is rated above Mexico's country
ceiling of 'A-', country where the company is domiciled, given the geographical
diversification where 48% of EBIDTA is generated outside Mexico and more than
80% of EBITDA comes from investment grade countries; in addition a strong
credit
profile with committed credit facilities, mitigates transfer and convertibility
risks.
America Movil's credit quality is underpinned by its Mexican wireless and fixed
units which account for approximately 40% of revenues and 52% of EBITDA. Recent
rulings by Mexican authorities have increase regulatory risk in Mexico for
America Movil for both fixed and wireless businesses. However, Fitch believes
that negative outcomes related to this should not be material to credit quality
on a consolidated basis. In addition, any cash outflow due to fines imposed by
the antitrust authority should be manageable given the company's
diversification, strong cash flow generation and financial profile.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects the company to defend itself from these rulings
which can result in lower fines or delay of payments.
The company's diverse revenue stream, generated by wireless and wireline
businesses outside Mexico and to a lesser extent fixed line businesses,
provides
the company with cash flow and currency diversification. Fitch believes a
geographically diversified portfolio of assets and services lowers business
risk
and cash flow volatility. For the six months ended June 30, 2011 81% of EBITDA
was generated by Mexico, Brazil and Colombia (including Panama). For this
period
wireless revenues accounted for 64% of total revenues and the remainder by
fixed
services.
Fitch's long-term expectation of leverage for America Movil incorporates that
net debt to EBITDA will be at 1.0x. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2011
America Movil's total debt to EBITDA was 1.1 times (x), while net debt to
EBITDA
approximated 0.8x. For this period total debt amounted to MXN304.1 billion
(USD25.7 billion) of which 87% is debt issued in the capital markets and 13% is
bank debt. America Movil's currency risk exposure strategy is to have in
Mexican
Pesos the net debt after considering hedges.
The company's liquidity position is strong. As of June 30, 2011 cash balances
reached MXN87.5 billion and unused committed credit facilities are USD3.0
billion on top of cash from operations (CFO) over the past 12 months of MXN178
billion. This favorably compares with maturities for the next three years of
MXN66.6 billion. In addition, the company's access to capital markets and
extended maturity profile adds to financial flexibility.
Free cash flow is expected to remain strong over the medium term, underpinned
by
stable capital expenditures in the next few years of approximately USD8.5
billion. Funds flow from operations (FFO) still has some room to grow driven by
increased mobile penetration, higher adoption and usage of mobile data and
growth in fixed operations outside Mexico. Free cash flow may be returned to
shareholders absent any acquisitions. With respect to acquisitions, Fitch
believes America Movil will follow a disciplined approach to its capital
structure and the valuation of any potential acquisition.
Key Rating Drivers:
An upgrade in the IDRs is limited at the time given the recent rating upgrade
in
June of this year. On the other hand, a negative rating action can occur if
leverage increases between 1.5x - 2.0x on a sustained basis due to operational
or strategic factors.
Fitch currently rates America Movil as follows:
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Foreign currency IDR at 'A';
--Approximately US$15.7 billion in senior notes 'A';
--Mexican national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Approximately MXN 15 billion in Certificados Burstiles issuances with ticker
symbols AMX 10, AMX 10-2 y AMX 10U at 'AAA(mex)';
--30 Million UF-denominated Chilean Notes Program, including Series A and D
issuances for a combined amount of UF9 million, at 'AA+(cl)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
