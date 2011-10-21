(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- U.S. casino operator Snoqualmie Entertainment [SNQME.UL] Authority
continues to report strong operating results.
-- We are raising our issuer credit rating on Snoqualmie to 'B' from 'B-'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that under our
performance expectations, Snoqualmie should generate cash flow in excess of
levels needed to support fixed charges, resulting in continued improvement in
its liquidity profile.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it raised its issuer credit rating on King Co., Wash.-based
Snoqualmie Entertainment Authority (the Authority) to 'B' from 'B-'. We also
raised our rating on Snoqualmie's senior unsecured debt to 'B' from 'B-'. The
rating outlook is stable.
The Snoqualmie Entertainment Authority is an unincorporated instrumentality of
the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe (the Tribe), created to develop and operate the
Snoqualmie Casino.
"The upgrade reflects a longer operating history that demonstrates the
Snoqualmie Casino's ability to generate a level of EBITDA sufficient to
comfortably meet fixed charges, including tribal distributions," explained
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carissa Schreck. Additionally, the upgrade
reflects our belief that the Authority will maintain an adequate cushion
relative to financial maintenance covenants in the furniture, fixtures, and
equipment (FF&E) facility.
"While there remains some uncertainty surrounding the Authority's longer term
development plans, as well as the Tribe's longer term financial policy
regarding distributions," added Ms. Schreck, "we believe Snoqualmie's credit
and liquidity profiles support the higher rating."
The 'B' issuer credit rating reflects the Authority's narrow business position
as an operator of a single casino property, high debt leverage, and some
uncertainty around the Tribe's longer term financial policy and expansion
plans. These risks are only somewhat tempered by continued improvement in
operating performance, which has resulted in credit measures and a liquidity
profile in line with the 'B' rating.
