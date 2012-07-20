July 20 - The U.S. economy has been improving since the 2007-2009 recession, and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expects growth to continue through 2012, though at a slow pace. The gradual recovery is helping to support stable ratings on U.S. packaging companies, Standard & Poor's said in a report published July 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect titled, "U.S. Packaging Companies Will Likely Remain Stable During A Slow Economic Recovery." Most companies we rate in this sector--21 of a total 24--are speculative-grade (rated 'BB+' or lower). We rate more than half of those 'B+' or below, suggesting that these companies are vulnerable even to modest changes in business conditions. But demand for food and beverage packaging has been fairly steady, and most companies were able to pass higher costs on to customers quickly following an increase in raw material prices earlier this year. In addition, the recent decrease in raw material costs in the past few months should provide the potential for higher operating margins in the next few quarters, and we expect our ratings on the sector to remain stable. Our 2012 baseline forecast includes continuing slow economic growth, stable consumer spending, and a modest improvement in the unemployment and household savings rates, which should support credit quality for most packaging companies. We do not expect to downgrade many companies, as our two negative outlooks in the sector indicate, and we believe that most companies we rate have "adequate" liquidity (according to our criteria definitions). But we also do not expect many upgrades (two companies have positive outlooks) for the remainder of the year. Rating outlooks for the other 20 issuers in the sector are stable. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)