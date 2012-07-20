Overview
-- U.S. cable-TV operator Atlantic Broadband has announced that it signed
an agreement to be acquired by Montreal-based cable operator Cogeco.
-- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company on
CreditWatch Positive.
-- After our review of the company's creditworthiness, it is possible
that we could raise the corporate credit rating on Atlantic Broadband as high
as 'BB+', three notches above the current corporate credit rating.
Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate
credit rating on Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV operator Atlantic Broadband
Finance LLC on CreditWatch with positive implications following the
company's announcement that it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by
Montreal-based Cogeco Cable Inc. (BB+/Stable/--) in a transaction
valued at $1.36 billion.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement on Atlantic Broadband reflects the likelihood that
we could raise our ratings on the company following the proposed acquisition
by higher rated Cogeco. Cogeco is fourth-largest cable operator in Canada,
with about 2.7 million revenue-generating units. The transaction is subject to
regulatory approvals in both Canada and the U.S. and the companies expect it
to close by the end of 2012.
Cogeco said it will fund the acquisition with a combination of cash, $550
million from an existing credit facility at Cogeco, and a proposed $660
million credit facility at Atlantic Broadband for which it has received a
financing commitment from its banks. The proposed facility would be used to
replace the existing $660 million senior secured first-lien term loan at
Atlantic Broadband and would not be guaranteed by Cogeco.
We expect Atlantic Broadband's other debt, which consists of a $350 million
senior secured second-lien term loan due 2017, to be repaid at the close of
the transaction.
Atlantic Broadband is a midsized cable system operator serving roughly 193,000
equivalent basic subscribers. About 60% of the customers are in mature,
smaller markets in western Pennsylvania, and the rest were in Miami Beach,
Delaware-Maryland (DelMar), and South Carolina. Private-equity sponsor ABRY
Partners LLC currently controls Atlantic Broadband.
CreditWatch
As part of our review, we will analyze Atlantic Broadband's overall
creditworthiness on a stand-alone basis, which will incorporate our current
"fair" business risk profile, as well as the new capital structure and
ultimate financial risk profile. Additionally, we will factor in the extent
and likelihood of financial support from Cogeco. As a result, we could raise
the corporate credit rating on Atlantic Broadband as high as 'BB+', three
notches above the current corporate credit rating. We expect to withdraw the
issue-level ratings on Atlantic Broadband's existing senior secured first- and
second-lien debt when the transaction closes, as that debt will be repaid.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/--
