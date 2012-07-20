(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB-'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating on DISH DBS Corp.'s
(BB-/Positive/--) 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022 remain unchanged
following the upsizing of the company's add-on offering to $1 billion, bringing
the total amount on the notes to $2 billion. The '3' recovery rating indicates
our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. Pro forma for the add-on, DISH's leverage, adjusted for operating
leases and the company's guarantee of $185 million in EchoStar's capital leases,
was about 3.0x as of March 31, 2012. Leverage remains below our mid-4x threshold
at the current rating.
(New York Ratings Team)