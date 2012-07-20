July 20 - Kemper Corporation's (Kemper) announcement to place Kemper Direct into runoff does not affect the company's ratings, according to Fitch Ratings. On July 19, 2012, Kemper announced that it will cease direct marketing activities for Kemper Direct and that it is reviewing strategic options. Fitch views this decision favorably, as Kemper Direct has been a drag on earnings for several years. Underwriting actions, including state targeted non-renewals and rate increases, have proven inadequate to recoup new business acquisition costs. The large cost structure of an online operation makes it a scale business and the market remains dominated by larger players with greater scale. Kemper's remaining property/casualty segments generate better underwriting results than the direct segment, but remain subject to the volatility of catastrophe losses. The company estimates that second quarter earnings will include approximately $55 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses, which Fitch believes to be in line with peers. Kemper's Life and Health segment continues to generate stable earnings. Fitch continues to view Kemper as adequately capitalized with modest financial leverage. Fitch currently rates the following with a Stable Outlook: Kemper: --IDR at 'BBB'; --$610 million senior notes at 'BBB-'; --$325 million credit facility at 'BBB-'. Trinity Universal Insurance Co. United Insurance Co. of America Union National Life Insurance Co. Reliable Life Insurance Co.: --Insurer Financial Strength rating at 'A-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)