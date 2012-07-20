(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Mozambique's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and
affirmed the rating at 'B'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Mozambique's
Long-term local currency IDR at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook and the Short-term
IDR at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'B'.
The revision of Mozambique's Outlook to Positive reflects the country's track
record over the past decade of prudent economic policies and strong economic
growth, coupled with prospects for accelerated growth supported by natural
resource development. The economy appears set for a further period of robust
growth, supported by new coal mines. Production began at the end of 2011 and
could eventually see Mozambique becoming one of Africa's largest coal producers.
The expansion of the mining industry will not only provide an important new
source of government revenue, but will also help diversify the export base and
attract significant foreign direct investment. A material improvement in
government and export revenues stemming from increased mineral output would have
a positive impact on the country's rating. However, quantitative assessments of
the impact of coal on the economy are currently lacking. Recent massive natural
gas discoveries also promise to transform public and external finances in the
long term but are beyond Fitch's current rating horizon.
The agency highlights that progress on macroeconomic management and strong
growth need to be complemented with further improvements to the business
environment as well as a continued focus on poverty alleviation and human
development. Expanding the infrastructure network, in order to improve the ease
of doing business and allowing Mozambique to fully exploit its natural resources
is also critical for sustained long-term growth.
Mozambique's economic performance has been quite impressive over the past five
years, with growth averaging 7% and per capita income rising by 70% over the
same period. The economy's strong performance was sustained in 2011, with the
economy expanding by 7.3% as a result of a good harvest and a booming mining
sector. Growth is likely to slow slightly in 2012 due to the impact of the
global slowdown, but the country has space for counter-cyclical monetary and
fiscal policies to temper the slowdown.
Mining's contribution to GDP is expected to increase to around 10% from 3% in
the medium term, due to the rapid expansion of the coal sector. Mozambique is
estimated to have 23 billion tonnes of coal, compared with South Africa's proven
reserves of 30 billion tonnes - a figure which could increase as exploration
continues. The agency notes that the government's ability to successfully
leverage its mineral resources depends on its ability to upgrade the
infrastructure sufficiently quickly in order to facilitate the development of
coal mining. It is also critical that the government gets the right balance of
taxation and regulation while creating a favourable policy environment for
investors.
Outside the mining sector, the authorities have undertaken a number of measures,
including reforms to the agricultural sector, extensive investment in
infrastructure, as well as continued social and human development, and the
expansion of an affordable social protection scheme.
The fiscal deficit is forecast to remain elevated around 6% of GDP over the next
three years, due to increased capital and social spending. However, revenue
from coal, which has not been included in the current budget figures, could see
revenue rising sharply, helping to narrow the deficit. Mozambique is also
looking to revise the exemptions granted to mining companies, which could
improve revenues significantly. The authorities estimate that this sector could
add USD1.5bn (around 1% of GDP annually) to tax revenue over the next 10 years.
Fitch notes that a trend reduction in donor support poses a modest risk to
government finances and will test the government's ability to transition from
being heavily aid dependent to a greater reliance on domestic revenue sources.
Furthermore, donor funds are increasingly being tied to specific projects rather
than for general budget support. Mozambique has made progress in increasing the
domestic tax base and it is important that this continues.
As concessional funding and donor support declines, the government's ability to
take on non-concessional loans without harming debt sustainability is important.
Public debt is currently in line with peers but is creeping up. The government
will need to strengthen debt management, investment planning as well as public
financial management and ensure that non-concessional lending is channelled
towards projects with a high economic return in order to ensure continued debt
sustainability.
Fitch requires greater clarity on the extent of the positive impact that coal
exports are likely to have on output, the balance of payments, and government
finances. If the improvement is material, it would exert upward pressure on
Mozambique's rating. Evidence that the government is using these resources to
improve human and capital infrastructure as well as improving the health of
government finances will also strengthen creditworthiness.
Low per capita income and human development indicators remain a major constraint
on the rating and rating progression will depend critically on rapidly improving
per capita income, improving governance as well as a marked improvement in key
social indicators. Downward pressure on the rating is most likely to come from
an unexpected decline in donor support, which would put government finances
under stress, or a prolonged commodity price shock.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)