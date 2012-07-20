(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the
Marina District Finance Company, Inc. (MDFC) at 'B'. Fitch also affirms MDFC's
debt, including the secured credit facility at 'BB/RR1' and the secured bonds at
'BB-/RR2'. MDFC is the issuing subsidiary of the Marina District Development
Company, LLC (together with MDFC referred to as Borgata) that owns Borgata Hotel
Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect the considerable competitive headwinds
Borgata faces over the near to medium term.
Currently, Resorts World casino in Queens, NY (opened in late 2011) is having a
noticeable impact on the Atlantic City market. Atlantic City's gaming revenues
are down 6.5% YTD through June, but some of the decline is rationalization of
promotional spend and gaming capacity by existing operators in anticipation of
the Revel opening. Revel, a high-end casino resort opened in April 2012, has
experienced slower than expected ramp up to date but will likely gain additional
traction during the balance of the year as additional amenities open and the
casino develops a database. Less impactful but still notable are the additional
openings in Pennsylvania (Valley Forge Casino Resort in April) and Maryland
(Maryland Live! in June).
Longer-term headwinds have intensified since Fitch assigned Borgata a Negative
Outlook in July 2011. The New York legislature passed a bill to expand gaming in
March 2012, although it still requires another legislative passage and a
referendum approval in 2013. The New York bill is vague and simply states that
up to seven gaming facilities could be authorized throughout the state. The New
York initiative can potentially allow table games at Resorts World and Yonkers
Raceway and the addition of more casinos in New York City. Also the Pennsylvania
gaming authorities announced the rebidding of the second Philadelphia license
with a deadline for proposals set for November 2012.
Although the general competitive landscape has become less certain over the last
year, Revel's impact on Borgata has been relatively benign in the first three
months of the new resort's operation. This helps to ease some of the competitive
concern with respect to Revel and supports the affirmation of the IDR (with a
Negative Outlook). Additionally, in Fitch's opinion, there is now less
likelihood that the authorized boutique casinos will be built in Atlantic City.
The affirmation of the IDR at 'B' largely reflects Borgata's solid free cash
flow (FCF) profile, which in Fitch's base case scenario can absorb the declines
Fitch anticipates will stem from the increased competition. Fitch's base case
incorporates trough EBITDA for Borgata of roughly $125 million-$130 million
sometime late 2013/early 2014 as Revel ramps up. This represents 21%-24% decline
from the latest 12-month (LTM) period's (ending March 31, 2012) EBITDA of $165
million. Fitch's projected trough EBITDA is a reduction from $130 million - $135
million provided one year ago. The reduction mainly incorporates worse than
forecasted Borgata gaming revenue growth in second-quarter 2012 (down about 6%;
4% if adjusted for June's unfavorable hold). Although the trough is estimated to
occur in late 2013 or early 2014, Fitch is also more cautious regarding
Borgata's longer-term outlook given the more imminent nature of the competitive
threats in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
With the recent room remodel complete, Borgata's FCF profile in Fitch's base
case will remain healthy with interest expense of roughly $80 million and
maintenance capital expenditures in the $15 million to $20 million range.
Therefore, trough-level gross FCF could be in the $25 million to $35 million
range, which could support some debt paydown or cash accumulation. Up to 10% of
the secured notes' principal per year can be redeemed at 103% of par.
Discretionary dividends will be largely restricted by the bank and bond
covenants. Fitch assumes that the majority of this cash is retained on the
balance sheet or used to paydown the revolver.
As of LTM March 31, 2012, Fitch calculates leverage at 4.9 times (x) and
interest coverage at around 1.9x. Through the projected horizon, Fitch's current
base case reflects peak gross leverage of about 6.4x (5.5x on net basis) and
trough interest coverage of around 1.6x by year-end 2013 (assumes $78 million in
interest expense).
Borgata's solid operating performance through the LTM period ending March 31,
2012 provides additional cushion against the anticipated declines and further
supports the affirmation of the IDR at 'B'. Borgata EBITDA may get an additional
lift from the anticipated tax reassessment and easy comparisons in the
third-quarter 2012 (was closed for weekend in August 2011 due to a hurricane).
Borgata's LTM EBITDA through March 31, 2012 is up 1.4% from the prior year
period ($165 million vs. $163 million). Second-quarter 2012 LTM EBITDA is
expected to be down somewhat given Borgata's gaming revenue declines reported by
the state of 10.6% and 6.3% in May and June, respectively.
A downgrade is likely if Fitch revises estimates to incorporate more adverse
credit protection measures than noted above (see rating triggers at the end of
the release), FCF generation becomes questionable, and/or the competitive
pressures intensify further.
Revel:
The $2.5 billion Revel opened with partial amenities and room inventory in early
April. It earned about $13 million in gaming revenue in its first month, about
at par with the city's smaller casinos. Subsequent months saw slight improvement
with June revenues being nearly $15 million. June's revenues are less than half
of Harrah's (market's number two property) and less than a third of Borgata's.
Revel's gaming revenue will likely continue to ramp up, but the prospects for
becoming the market leader in gaming revenues now seem dimmer, at least in the
near term.
Revel's impact on Borgata's market share has been surprisingly minimal thus far,
although Fitch did anticipate the lower tier properties to be disproportionately
impacted by Revel. Year-over-year monthly market share comparisons for Borgata
are almost unchanged with exception of June (118 basis point decline). But if
adjusted for hold (table hold was 13.2% in June 2012 vs. 16.2% in June 2011)
June market share is on par relative to the prior year and is consistent with
Borgata's recent historic levels of around 20%.
Revel may take a more meaningful toll on Borgata as the year advances but the
lower than expected impact from Revel thus far helps ease Fitch's concern
relating to Revel and helps to offset the somewhat heightened concern relating
to the potential new openings and expansions in Pennsylvania, New York and
Maryland.
General Atlantic City Outlook:
Atlantic City annual gaming revenues are $3.21 billion for the LTM period ending
June 2012, which is down about 36% from their peak levels in 2007. Fitch's
current base case assumes that the floor for Atlantic City market revenues is
roughly $3 billion, but stabilizes slightly above that level. Year-to-date
through June, gaming revenues are down roughly 6.5% from last year, compared to
7%, 10% and 13% declines in 2011, 2010 and 2009, respectively.
When Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook to Borgata last July the agency
forecasted flat revenue growth for 2012, which seems unlikely at this point.
However, Fitch does expect trends to turn positive by the year-end. The Resorts
World opening will anniversary in late October and Revel's contribution to the
market's revenues should become more meaningful as the year progresses. The
above will be partially offset by the opening of Maryla