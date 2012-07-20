(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Bertelsmann AG's
(Bertelsmann) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The company's Short-term IDR
has been affirmed at 'F2'.
Bertelsmann's ratings take into account the company's performance across a
diverse portfolio of media and support services businesses, stable margins, low
capital intensity, good cash flow and measured financial policies. Considerable
portfolio restructuring has resulted in businesses with a revenue base
approaching EUR5bn having been disposed or exited over the past several years.
With some of these either low or negative margin businesses, Bertelsmann's
earnings and cash flow profile, is expected to remain relatively stable in the
event of heightened economic pressures, should they materialise. Management has
signalled that growth opportunities will continue to be sought, through
expansion into emerging markets and potentially adjacent business sectors.
RTL Group, the company's listed commercial TV broadcasting business, underpins
Bertelsmann's credit profile, accounting for 38% and 60% of 2011 sales and EBIT,
respectively. The group has a broad portfolio of European TV assets, typically
positioned as the market number one or two, with these businesses predominantly
weighted to northern Europe: Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
Portfolio diversification, its audience position and advertising share in these
countries, support a high margin business and makes RTL one of Europe's more
resilient commercial TV broadcasters. Fremantle, the group's production
division, adds balance to more cyclical adverting revenues. These businesses
removed significant costs and performed well in the recession of 2009, although
in Fitch's view, further cost savings would be more limited in the event of
further worsening in economic conditions.
Bertelmann's remaining businesses, Arvato (media & communications support
services), Gruner & Jahr (magazines publishing) and Random House (book
publishing), represent lower margin but nonetheless stable businesses with the
print media businesses proving notably more resilient than in some other
markets. While a diverse mix of businesses offering no obvious revenue or cost
synergies, management has demonstrated an ability to manage its portfolio of
media assets well. Cash flow performance is in line with similarly rated peers
and management has demonstrated commitment to deleveraging over the past several
years.
With leverage (defined by Bertelsmann, as lease, pension and profit
participation certificate adjusted debt to EBITDA), within the company's target
of below 2.5x, the recently agreed change in legal status (to a KGaA, a
partnership limited by shares) is designed to open the way for a public listing.
In Fitch's view, this could lead to a more expansive approach to M&A, although
the prevailing family ownership and management have traditionally exercised a
fairly conservative approach to M&A driven leverage. The change in legal
designation has no impact on Bertelsmann's ratings given that it does not change
the group's underlying operating businesses.
Fitch's preferred measure of leverage, in Bertelsmann's case, PPC adjusted FFO
net adjusted leverage, stood at 2.0x at YE11. With distributions to minorities
(special dividends and minority buy-outs) likely to exert less pressure on free
cash flow going forward, leverage is expected to trend lower in Fitch's rating
case, given underlying cash flow performance. However, with management
potentially in a more expansive mood, M&A could maintain leverage at current
levels.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- PPC adjusted FFO net adjusted leverage that were sustained above 2.5x (YE11:
2.0x), whether through weak operating performance or M&A activity would create
downward ratings pressure.
- Pre-dividend free cash flow to sales consistently below 4% (YE11: 6.8%) would
likewise lead to negative rating pressure.
Positive: Given the weighting of earnings towards commercial TV (a sector that
Fitch deems as typically residing no higher than the BBB category), the lower
margins of the remaining businesses and the current financial profile of the
group, an upgrade is currently deemed unlikely.
