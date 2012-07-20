(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BankPozitif Kredi ve Kalkinma Bankasi A.S.'s (BankPozitif) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. BankPozitif's controlling shareholder is Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Hapoalim; 'A-'/Stable), owning 70% of the bank's shares. BankPozitif's IDRs, National and Support Ratings are driven by the high probability of the bank being supported by its majority shareholder, if required. In assessing the likelihood of support for BankPozitif, Fitch views positively the commitment of Hapoalim, the substantial technical and managerial integration with the parent bank and the regular capital and funding made available to the bank. However, Fitch notes BankPozitif's limited importance for Hapoalim's balance sheet and performance due to its small size, and also believes there is some uncertainty about whether any sovereign support made available to Hapoalim would be allowed to flow through to a foreign subsidiary. The ratings are sensitive to change in Hapoalim's ratings or any indication of a material reduction in the parent's commitment to its subsidiary. BankPozitif's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its narrow franchise, its move into technology based consumer lending and reliance on wholesale funding due to its non-deposit taking investment bank status. The VR also considers the bank's improved asset quality, which is expected to become in line with the banking system average by the end of July 2012, sound liquidity and capitalisation. The bank's core business is corporate lending to large and medium companies. However, in the retail segment, BankPozitif revised its strategic focus in November 2011 to focus on technology based consumer lending instead of physical direct sales force dependent on long-term home equity loans. The decision was taken due to the volatility in the global markets, which made it harder to obtain long-term funding, and because management believed that in the long run, the strategy will bring cost savings and increase profitability. However, Fitch notes considerable credit and operational risks with the implementation of the new strategy. Fitch's base case expectation remains that the Turkish economy will achieve a 'soft landing' in 2012, although the agency forecasts GDP growth to slow to 2.8% from 8.5% in 2011, before rising again to 4.5% in 2013. Bankpozitif's asset quality will probably weaken as borrowers' ability to repay their loans will reduce. However, Fitch does not expect the effect to be significant as the bank has highly collateralised loans resulting in high collection rates and the fact that the leverage in both corporate and household sectors in Turkey is still moderate. At end-Q112, non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at BankPozitif was at 5.5% of total gross loans. BankPozitif's management informed Fitch that its NPL ratio will probably drop to the banking system average (2.7% at end-Q112) by end of July 2012 as a result of collections and NPL sales. BankPozitif's sound capitalisation (Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) at 20.02% at end-Q112) is a rating strength. Due to its investment bank status, BankPozitif is reliant on wholesale funding. However, it has been tapping the local bond markets more heavily since the beginning of 2012 and is decreasing its reliance on long-term international borrowing, thus reducing the cost of funds. Nevertheless, the bank comfortably complies with the local regulatory liquidity stress requirements. BankPozitif's VR could be downgraded if weaker than forecast of performance of Turkey's economy results in a marked deterioration of asset quality, or if the bank mismanages credit or liquidity risks related to its revised lending and funding strategies. Upside potential for the VR is limited given the bank's moderate franchise, reliance on wholesale funding and the fact that the bank is at an early stage of implementing its revised strategy. BankPozitif's other shareholder is C Faktoring A.S. which owns 30% of the bank's shares. The rating actions are as follows: BankPozitif: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)