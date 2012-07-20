(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We note Netherlands-based bancassurance group SNS REAAL N.V.'s announcement that it is undertaking a strategic review.

-- We are revising the outlook on SNS REAAL and its subsidiary SNS Bank N.V. to negative from stable and affirming most of the ratings on both entities.

-- We are also placing the ratings on the hybrid instruments of both entities on CreditWatch negative, pending the outcome of the strategic review and its impact on the instruments.

-- The negative outlook on SNS REAAL and SNS Bank is based on our view that the possible sale of some of the group's business activities could weaken its overall franchise and earnings diversification. It also incorporates some downside risk to our assessment of the bank's business position. Rating Action On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Netherlands-based bancassurance group SNS REAAL N.V. (SNS REAAL, or the group) and its subsidiary SNS Bank N.V to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on SNS REAAL and the 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on SNS Bank. In addition, the 'BB+' and 'BBB-' ratings on the junior subordinated debt of both entities were placed on CreditWatch negative. All other debt ratings have been affirmed. The ratings on the group's insurance entities have been placed on CreditWatch developing, due to uncertainty over their future ownership, structure, and composition (see "Ratings On Netherlands-Based SNS REAAL Group Insurance Entities On CreditWatch Developing On Announced Strategic Review," published today on RatingsDirect). Rationale The outlook revision primarily reflects our view that SNS REAAL may consider some options as a result of its strategic review that could weaken its overall franchise and earnings diversification. The possibility of business disposals was highlighted in the group's market update of July 13, 2012. We believe that the group could consider options such as the sale of parts or all of its insurance operations, which we view as having a stronger credit profile compared with the bank. We understand that the purpose of any business disposal would be to facilitate the repayment by end-2013 of the capital securities received from the Dutch government in November 2008. As we had highlighted in previous publications earlier this year, we believe that the current economic backdrop makes the commitment to repay the government securities a more onerous undertaking, despite the group's rapid progress against its initial capital release program. The ratings on SNS REAAL are based on our view of the combined strength of its banking and insurance operations. They are underpinned, to some extent, by our view of the relatively stronger profile of the insurance operations compared to the bank. The group's life and non-life operations (SRLEV N.V. and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen) currently have a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a', compared with the bank, which has an SACP of 'bbb'. We believe that the execution of some insurance asset disposals could lead to a weakening of the overall group's franchise and earnings quality. In addition, the issuer credit ratings (ICRs) on the group and the bank would be more sensitive to developments that affect the bank's SACP. At the bank level, we see some downside risk to our "adequate" assessment of the bank's business position, including possible strategic distraction due to its business disposals. We also incorporate this into our negative outlook on SNS Bank and SNS REAAL. Under our criteria, the ICR on SNS Bank benefits from one notch of group support above its SACP, underpinned by the size and our view of the relatively stronger profile of its sister insurance companies. As a result of the group support approach followed, we do not factor any uplift for potential extraordinary government support into the ratings on SNS Bank. Nevertheless, we consider that the bank has "moderate" systemic importance in The Netherlands, a country that we consider to be "supportive" to its banking system, as our criteria define these terms. As a result, if we did not factor group support into the ratings on the bank, the ICR could still benefit from a one-notch uplift above its SACP under our government support approach. Along with other insurance holding companies in the group, we rate SNS REAAL one notch below the operating entities in line with our criteria for rating nonoperating holding companies. Outlook The negative outlook on SNS REAAL and SNS Bank primarily reflects our view that SNS REAAL may consider some options as a result of its strategic review that could weaken its overall franchise and earnings diversification. Some downside risk to the bank's SACP could arise, for example, if we revised our assessment of its business position to "moderate" from "adequate" based on evidence of erosion in its franchise or strategic distraction due to business sales. We could lower the ratings on the group and the bank if their liquidity position or overall capitalization were to weaken. We would likely revise our outlook to stable if we saw:

-- A reduction in the bank's impairment charges to a level that we consider to be more supportive of meaningful capital generation by the bank;

-- An extension of the deadline for the repayment of the government capital securities without materially adverse conditions being imposed by the national or European authorities; or

-- Other evidence of the group's ability to meet its capital repayment commitment without materially eroding its franchise. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on the ratings on SNS REAAL and SNS Bank's hybrid instruments once we have more insight into the likely outcome of the strategic review and its likely impact on the risk profile of these instruments. Resolution of the CreditWatch could result in a downgrade of the instruments by at least one notch. If we were to include uplift for government, rather than group, support in the ICRs on both entities--for example, if the group were to sell a large part or all of its insurance operations--we would not factor any government support into the ratings on the hybrids. If the group were granted an extension of the deadline for the repayment of the government capital securities we would also try and assess whether possible EC-imposed conditions would affect coupon payment on the hybrids. Related Criteria And Research

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From SNS REAAL N.V. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-3 BBB/Stable/A-3 Junior Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg BB+ Senior Unsecured BBB Subordinated BBB- SNS Bank N.V. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit BBB+/A-2 Junior Subordinated BBB-/Watch Neg BBB- Senior Unsecured BBB+ Subordinated BBB Commercial Paper A-2