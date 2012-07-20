(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its rating on kgb's senior secured first-lien debt to 'B+' from 'B-'. We also revised the recovery rating on the debt to '1' from '3'. The '1' recovery rating represents our expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The upgrade is the result of improved recovery expectations following significant prepayments under the first-lien term loan and the reduction in the revolving credit commitment. Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on kgb remains unchanged, as do the 'CCC' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating on its second-lien debt. The outlook is developing.

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST kgb Corporate Credit Rating B-/Developing/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised

To From kgb Senior Secured First Lien B+ B-

