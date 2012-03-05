(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' sovereign ratings have remained effective indicators of default risk of governments worldwide on relative and absolute bases, according to the latest annual study on the performance and default rates of its global sovereign ratings, published on RatingsDirect. The study, titled "Sovereign Defaults And Rating Transition Data, 2011 Update," concludes that:

-- The relative rank ordering of sovereign ratings is consistent with historical default experience.

-- Sovereign ratings have been more stable at higher rating levels.

-- Sovereign ratings are no more volatile than other credit ratings; large rating movements in either direction are the exception and not the rule, even over several years.

-- The sovereign rating default experience is in line with reference default rates proposed under the Basel II guidelines, even though default rates for individual years vary widely.

-- Since the recession of 2008/2009, sovereign upgrades and downgrades have come more into balance in the shorter time horizons and a downward bias for local currency sovereign ratings has emerged. "In 2011, downgrades were largely concentrated amongst sovereigns rated investment grade, whereas upgrades predominated in speculative grade," said Chairman of Standard & Poor's sovereign rating committee John B. Chambers. In fact, between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2011, Standard & Poor's lowered 24% of investment-grade sovereigns and raised 22% of speculative-grade sovereigns. "This downward trend has continued with sovereigns in developed markets in 2012 with our actions on eurozone sovereigns, and we have recorded a default subsequent to year-end with Greece, the first default of a rated sovereign since Jamaica in January 2010," he added. (See "Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone Sovereign Governments," published Jan. 13, 2012, and "Greece Ratings Lowered To 'SD' (Selective Default)," published Feb. 27, 2012.) First published in March 1999 and updated annually, the article tracks the incidence of default and rating changes for sovereign governments between 1975 and 2011. It uses transition matrices, Lorenz curves, and cumulative default statistics to examine the correlation between Standard & Poor's sovereign ratings and actual sovereign defaults. This year's study has the added feature of monthly foreign and local currency sovereign default statistics, which too show the strong empirical correlation between ratings at the lower end of the scale and default.