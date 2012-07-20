(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the following San Ysidro School District, California (the district) bonds: --$101.3 million general obligation bonds at 'A+'; --$31.5 million outstanding certificates of participation at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The removal of the Negative Rating Watch is based on the district's disclosure of additional information related to a complaint of breach of contract, which was also addressed in a supplement to recent offering documents. On the basis of this additional information Fitch concludes that the previously undisclosed suit does not constitute a material credit risk. Fitch acknowledges the district's efforts to remedy the omission of such information from its earlier disclosures and will continue to monitor the district's disclosure efforts in future surveillance reviews. Additional information on the district is included in Fitch's press release dated May 17, 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)