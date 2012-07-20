(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.'s (Walmart) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Walmart had $55 billion of debt outstanding as of April 30, 2012. A full ratings list is provided at the end of this release. The ratings reflect Walmart's dominant market position in North America, a strong position in the UK, and a growing presence in other markets such as China, Brazil, Central America and South Africa. Also considered is Walmart's steady financial profile despite ongoing debt-financed share repurchases. These factors are balanced by a more challenging economic environment pressuring its core customer base, and growing competition from dollar stores and hard discounters, among others. Walmart's success flows from its low operating costs, which allow it to be the price leader across the store. Comparable store (comp) sales in Walmart's U.S. segment, which excludes Sam's Clubs and accounted for 72% of consolidated operating earnings in 2011, increased by 0.3% in 2011 and by 2.6% in the first quarter of 2012, after declining in 2009-2010. This gradual recovery reflects Walmart's effort to expand its assortment by adding back SKUs (items) that were previously removed from its U.S. stores, and the benefit of reemphasizing everyday low prices. Fitch believes that these efforts, together with moderate food inflation, should support positive comp sales in Walmart's U.S. business over the course of 2012. Despite soft top-line in its core Walmart U.S. segment over 2009-2011, Walmart has been able to maintain a steady operating margin of at or near 6% (5.9% in the 12 months ended April 30, 2012), as modest gross margin pressure has been offset by expense leverage. Going forward, Fitch expects operating margins will remain consistent with historical levels. Walmart generates strong free cash flow (FCF) after dividends, which Fitch expects will track at around $6 billion to $7 billion annually. FCF has been used primarily for share repurchases, but also for two acquisitions completed in 2011: Netto in the UK for $1.3 billion and Massmart in South Africa for $2.3 billion. Share repurchases are expected to exceed FCF, and to be partly debt-financed, as Walmart seeks to maintain steady credit metrics. Borrowings associated with acquisitions and share repurchases caused adjusted debt/EBITDAR to increase to 2.0 times (x) at Jan. 31, 2012 from 1.9x a year earlier while EBITDAR/interest plus rents declined to 7.8x from 8.3x over the same period. Going forward, Fitch expects the company will manage adjusted debt/EBITDAR at its historical level of less than 2.0x, in the context of maintaining its 'AA' rating. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: An upgrade is unlikely, given that the rating is currently at the high end of the rating spectrum and fully captures the company's financial and qualitative strengths. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --A debt-financed acquisition or accelerated share repurchases that pushed adjusted leverage to over 2x for an extended period. --Persistently weak comp store sales and/or more pronounced gross margin pressure that couldn't be offset by expense leverage. Fitch affirms its ratings on Walmart as follows: Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'AA'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'AA'; --Bank credit facility at 'AA'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Commercial paper at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)