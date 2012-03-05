(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 5 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded CART 1 Ltd's (CART) class A+
and A notes and affirmed the class B to E notes, as follows:
EUR17m class A+ notes (ISIN: XS0306449488): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf';
Negative Outlook
EUR8.5m class A notes (ISIN: XS0295190721): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf';
Negative Outlook
EUR51m class B secured notes (ISIN: XS0295192263): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Negative
Outlook
EUR17m class C secured notes (ISIN: XS0295192420): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Negative
Outlook
EUR38.25m class D secured notes (ISIN: XS0295192776): affirmed at 'CCCsf';
assigned Recovery Estimate (RE) of 'RE50%'
EUR48.45m class E secured notes (ISIN: XS0295193311): affirmed at 'CCsf';
assigned 'RE0%'
The downgrade of the class A+ and A notes reflects the increased risk if a few
large obligors default (event risk). In Fitch's view, this risk is more material
due to the expected economy cool-down. The default of a few large obligors could
almost deplete the available credit enhancement or result in losses to a note.
Currently, the available credit enhancement for the class A+ and A notes only
provides for a default of the five largest obligor groups after accounting for
defaulted loans in the current portfolio and expected recoveries.
Fitch also acknowledges that the realised losses in the transaction have risen
to 2.8% from 2.0% (as a percentage of the initial pool balance) since its last
review in August 2011. Given the lack of other protection layers (e.g. synthetic
excess spread), realised losses are immediately written against the notes in
reverse order of seniority, thus reducing the subordination which is the only
credit protection in the transaction. Fitch believes that the decreased
available credit protection will make the class A+ and A notes more vulnerable
to heightened event risk. In Fitch's view, a 'BBBsf' rating is no longer
sustainable given the increased event risk.
The Negative Outlook on the class A+, A, B and C notes reflects the expected
economy cool-down that is likely to result in higher corporate insolvencies.
Additionally, the agency takes into account the low credit protection available
to the rated notes. Although realised losses have so far been absorbed by the
non-rated class F notes, the agency notes that no additional credit protection
can be built up (in relative terms) as long as the transaction is replenishing.
Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are
forward-looking recovery estimates, taking into account Fitch's expectations for
principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security.
The transaction is a partially-funded synthetic CDO referencing a portfolio of
loans, revolving credit facilities and other payment claims to SMEs and larger
companies based predominantly in Germany. The debt instruments were originated
by Deutsche Bank AG (rated 'A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which is also the CDS
counterparty.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: Investor reports
Applicable criteria, "Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 6 June 2011, "Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, "EMEA SC
Issuer Report Grades", dated 14 November 2011, "Structured Finance Recovery
Estimates for Distressed Securities", dated 18 November 2011, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations
(SME CLOs)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades
Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities
(New York Ratings Team)