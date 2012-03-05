(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes from Structured
Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC.
-- The affirmations reflect the transaction's ability to maintain
sufficient credit enhancement to support the notes at the current rating
levels.
-- Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization
backed by structured settlement payments.
March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on
the class A and B notes from Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC (see
list). Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization backed
by structured settlement payments.
Structured settlement payments are payments resulting from an arrangement
between a claimant (for example, a plaintiff that has settled a personal
injury lawsuit) and a defendant and/or the defendant's liability insurer that
are typically structured as installment payments to satisfy the settlement.
The defendant generally arranges to discharge its payment obligation to the
claimant by assigning the obligation to a settlement counterparty. The
settlement counterparty then typically funds the obligation to make the
agreed-upon payments by purchasing an annuity contract from an annuity
provider.
Because the ultimate source of structured settlement payments originates at
insurance companies, Standard & Poor's must address the risk of a pool of
payments from these companies. The following is an explanation of our gross
default stress assumptions:
-- We base our analysis of gross defaults for the pool on the output from
Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator and the results of two supplemental tests. The
default rates are affected by industry correlation and affiliations among the
annuity providers. If there is common ownership among rated carriers, we can
further consolidate the portfolio (see "Methodology And Assumptions For U.S.
Structured Settlement Payment Securitizations," published Dec. 11, 2008).
-- We use our existing corporate credit ratings and public ratings in our
analysis and assume a 'CCC-' rating for carriers that Standard & Poor's
doesn't rate.
-- Although we have observed higher actual levels of recovery in the
structured settlement sector, under a stress scenario, we assume a 50%
immediate recovery rate for the largest-obligor test and a 60% immediate
recovery rate for the largest-industry test. We assume a 70% recovery when we
conduct the cash flow analysis to test the scenario default rates generated by
CDO Evaluator.
The affirmations reflect the presence of sufficient credit support to maintain
the current ratings even though lowered corporate obligor credit ratings in
the collateral pool have outnumbered raised ratings since the securitization
was originated. The credit support for these transactions is provided by
overcollateralization, a cash reserve account, and subordination for the
higher-rated tranches. The transaction continues to build
overcollateralization over time as payments are made to the notes.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings
currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement
available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC
Class Rating
A AAA (sf)
B A (sf)
