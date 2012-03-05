(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes from Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC.

-- The affirmations reflect the transaction's ability to maintain sufficient credit enhancement to support the notes at the current rating levels.

-- Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization backed by structured settlement payments.

March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the class A and B notes from Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC (see list). Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization backed by structured settlement payments. Structured settlement payments are payments resulting from an arrangement between a claimant (for example, a plaintiff that has settled a personal injury lawsuit) and a defendant and/or the defendant's liability insurer that are typically structured as installment payments to satisfy the settlement. The defendant generally arranges to discharge its payment obligation to the claimant by assigning the obligation to a settlement counterparty. The settlement counterparty then typically funds the obligation to make the agreed-upon payments by purchasing an annuity contract from an annuity provider. Because the ultimate source of structured settlement payments originates at insurance companies, Standard & Poor's must address the risk of a pool of payments from these companies. The following is an explanation of our gross default stress assumptions:

-- We base our analysis of gross defaults for the pool on the output from Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator and the results of two supplemental tests. The default rates are affected by industry correlation and affiliations among the annuity providers. If there is common ownership among rated carriers, we can further consolidate the portfolio (see "Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. Structured Settlement Payment Securitizations," published Dec. 11, 2008).

-- We use our existing corporate credit ratings and public ratings in our analysis and assume a 'CCC-' rating for carriers that Standard & Poor's doesn't rate.

-- Although we have observed higher actual levels of recovery in the structured settlement sector, under a stress scenario, we assume a 50% immediate recovery rate for the largest-obligor test and a 60% immediate recovery rate for the largest-industry test. We assume a 70% recovery when we conduct the cash flow analysis to test the scenario default rates generated by CDO Evaluator. The affirmations reflect the presence of sufficient credit support to maintain the current ratings even though lowered corporate obligor credit ratings in the collateral pool have outnumbered raised ratings since the securitization was originated. The credit support for these transactions is provided by overcollateralization, a cash reserve account, and subordination for the higher-rated tranches. The transaction continues to build overcollateralization over time as payments are made to the notes. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Presale: Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC, published Jan. 25, 2010.

-- Criteria: Structured Finance: ABS: Update to Methodology And Assumptions And New Supplemental Tests For US Structured Settlement Payment Securitizations, published Dec. 2, 2009.

-- Methodology And Assumptions for U.S. Structured Settlement Payment Securitizations, published Dec. 11, 2008. RATINGS AFFIRMED Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC

Class Rating A AAA (sf) B A (sf) (New York Ratings Team)