(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the class B(2006-B1) notes from Advanta Business Card Master Trust to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)'. We lowered our rating to 'D (sf)' to reflect the nonpayment of full principal to the investors of the class B(2006-B1) notes on the July 20, 2012, final maturity date. As of the July 20, 2012, distribution date, the transaction repaid approximately 81% of the class B(2006-B1) notes invested amount, leaving $19,157,223 outstanding or unpaid on the legal final maturity date. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Advanta Business Card Master Trust Ratings Lowered On 7 Classes; Five Ratings Affirmed, May 11, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card, ABS, Sept. 14, 2011

-- U.S. And Canada Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Among U.S. Bankcards Increased Slightly In November, Jan. 9, 2012

-- U.S. Economic Forecast: Recovery Warms Up In January, Feb. 10, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Summary: American Express Co., March 30, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations, April 19, 2010 (New York Ratings Team)