July 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB+' ratings on the following
California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (infrastructure bank)
state school fund apportionment lease revenue bonds in the course of routine
surveillance:
--Series 2005A (Vallejo City Unified School District financing);
--Series 2005B (West Contra Costa Unified School District);
--Series 2008 (Oakland Unified School District financing).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are limited obligations of the infrastructure bank, payable from lease
rental payments made by each school district for use of existing facilities.
Lease payments will be withheld from state aid monthly and paid directly by the
state controller to the bond trustee.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The 'BBB+' rating and Stable Outlook reflect the state's credit quality and
the structure of the bonds. Fitch rates the state of California's GO bonds 'A-',
Rating Outlook Stable.
--The California constitution provides education funding with a first lien claim
on state revenues, and the state's aid intercept structure is sound.
--The state has the ability to adjust education spending, including suspending
or deferring Proposition 98-mandated education funding.
--Revenues to each school district are subject to risks including the impact of
declining enrollment on revenue that is subject to intercept.
--Under the intercept mechanism, the controller sets aside a full year of debt
service in the first seven months of the fiscal year.
CREDIT PROFILE:
The rating for the state school fund apportionment bonds is based on the high
priority given to education funding in California's constitution and a strong
state intercept mechanism for paying bondholders. Bonds issued under the program
are secured solely by lease rental payments made by each district to the
infrastructure bank under a lease-leaseback transaction for existing school
facilities. Bondholder security is enhanced by the debt service payment
mechanism, under which the state controller intercepts an amount equal to debt
service from state aid allocated to the district and pays the intercepted amount
directly to the bond trustee.
California's constitution provides that education has a first lien claim on
state general fund revenue and Proposition 98, approved by voters in 1988,
requires minimum levels of education funding. State revenue-limit funding, the
largest share of California's financial assistance to school districts, is a
continuing appropriation and thereby not impaired in the event of delayed budget
adoption. The state's controller intercepts amounts for the bonds' debt service
from state funding for each respective school district, with the withheld amount
sent directly to the trustee.
State aid subject to intercept includes both the state-provided portion of the
revenue limit funds as well as categorical funding. The state controller will
withhold one-seventh of the annual debt service amount owed by the district
monthly during the fiscal year's first seven months.
Total state revenue limit and other funding available for intercept provide
multiple times coverage for annual lease rental payments required to meet debt
service on the bonds rated by Fitch. Fiscal 2011 coverage of outstanding bonds'
debt service was 33.5 times (x) for the series 2008 bonds issued for Oakland
Unified School District (USD), 39.4x for the series 2005A Vallejo USD bonds, and
68.1x for the series 2005B West Contra Costa USD bonds. West Contra Costa USD
already has set aside funds with the trustee for all future debt service
payments on the series 2005B bonds, although the bonds remain outstanding and
the intercept mechanism remains in place.
Among other requirements, issuance of additional bonds requires coverage of 5x
by funds subject to intercept. There is no cross-collateralization. Education
has a first lien claim on state general fund revenue, ahead of GO bond debt
service.
Despite education funding's high priority, resources allocated to schools have
been reduced in response to budgetary strain in recent years and remain
vulnerable to further reduction. Notably, in the state's fiscal 2013 adopted
budget, state school funding could be subject to cuts of $5.4 billion in the
latter half of fiscal 2013 if temporary statewide personal income and sales tax
rate increases are rejected by voters in November 2012. The state's active
initiative environment, with voter measures often affecting the funding of
education, remains an ongoing risk. Amounts subject to intercept may also be
affected longer term by trends in student enrollment, affecting per-pupil
funding.
The state established the school fund apportionment bond program in 2005 as a
uniform mechanism to assist financially troubled school districts. The
infrastructure bank has issued bonds for four school districts under the program
to date.
