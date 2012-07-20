July 20 - On July 19, 2012, Fitch Ratings affirmed the National Ratings of Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa), as follows: --National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'. The affirmation of Caixa's national ratings reflects the support of its federal government parent, the Uniao Federal. According to Fitch, the probability of the Brazilian government providing support to Caixa is high, given the bank's important role in national economic development. Caixa has a strong institutional image, and is considered a safe haven in times of crisis. It enjoys a stable low-cost funding base and has ready access to stable resources provided by its very granular base of depositors, making it the leader in savings deposits in Brazil. Caixa works very closely with the federal government, as reflected on both the asset and liability side of its balance sheet, which Fitch considers to be a relevant aspect in assessing the institution. As a result, it participates as a financial agent in executing the federal government's main programs: the 'Programa de Aceleracao do Crescimeno - PAC' (the 'Accelerated Growth Program'), the 'Programa Minha Casa, Minha Vida' (PMCMV) and the 'Bolsa Familia', a low-income family assistance grant. Moreover, it is one of the main transfer agents for the Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Servico (FGTS) (a government mandated worker severance fund), among others, and engages, like other government banks, in managing the assets and resources of various subsidized funds and social programs. Caixa also manages the collection of federal lottery proceeds and is the largest collector and payer of social benefits in Brazil. Caixa's ratings could be affected by potential alterations in the sovereign rating, given that its ratings are linked to its parent's high propensity for support. As observed with the other government banks and agents for government policies, Caixa's management can be influenced by the political situation and, this could lead to changes in its commercial strategies. According to Fitch, to the extent that the shareholder exercises greater influence on the bank's performance and governance practices, the correlation between the sovereign rating and that of Caixa will increase, and this, as well as the implementation of anti-cyclical policies, could affect the bank's risk profile. Caixa has continued to implement its credit growth plans, with strong expansion in the real estate segment, driven by the PMCMV, which grants subsidies to the low income population. It has also expanded its commercial portfolio, mainly with the 'Programa Caixa Melhor Credito' launched in April 2012 as one of the government's measures to stimulate the economy. These resulted in reduced interest rates and could accelerate credit approvals over the course of 2012. Fitch observes that, despite this strong growth, Caixa's operating earnings have not kept pace, in part due to its lower margins compared with its peers and the fact that profitability is burdened by its high operating cost structure and its efficiency ratios, which are both worse than those of its peers. Fitch recognizes the improvement in Caixa's credit quality ratio in recent years, mainly in the real estate portfolio. Impaired loans are in line with those of other large Brazilian banks. Meanwhile, the future growth of loan loss reserves deserves attention, given the strong loan growth both in the real estate portfolio and the commercial portfolio, now in the maturation phase. Caixa is studying new funding alternatives to meet the demand for real estate loans, since the growth of savings deposits has not kept up with the rhythm of credit concession, which could potentially limit growth. Caixa has been increasing funding via mortgage/real estate bonds and testing the market through the issuance of Real Estate Receivable Certificates (CRIs). Caixa's most relevant mismatches are relative to its exposure to local interest rates and especially maturities. Given its characteristic as a financer of the housing and infrastructure sectors, most of the bank's loan portfolio remains long term. On the liabilities side, although the funds transferred from official institutions (which corresponded to about 19% of total funding at 1Q'12) are long term, a large part of its deposits (some 53% of funding) have an immediate redemption clause. However, Caixa enjoys a granular and stable deposit base, mostly related to savings deposits, which is one of its strongest positive rating drivers. Caixa has a limited capital base and, as a result, additional capital is estimated to be received by the end of 2012 and in 2013. These infusions are expected to be used to strengthen the bank's capital structure, anticipating the impacts of Basel 3, which will be relevant. Based on the agency's methodology, the Fitch eligible capital ratio was one of the lowest in the local banking system, 4.6% at 1Q'12. Created in 1861, Caixa is Brazil's fifth-largest bank in assets and the second-largest in deposits. It is subordinate to the Ministry of the Treasury and operates in 5,500 municipalities, as both an agent for important government policies related to the housing, basic sanitation, infrastructure and development sectors and a player in commercial banking, through its extensive distribution network. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).