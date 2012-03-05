(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings for Crown Holdings, Inc. (Crown), and its subsidiaries Crown Cork & Seal Company, Inc. (CCS), Crown Americas, LLC. (CA), and Crown European Holdings, SA (CEH) as follows: Crown: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. CCS: --IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. CA: --IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'. CEH: --IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: CA: --Senior secured dollar term facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior secured dollar revolving facility at 'BBB-'. CEH: --Senior secured euro term facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior secured euro revolving facility at 'BBB-'. Fitch also assigns a 'BBB-' rating to CA's additional $350 million term loan due June 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings upgrade reflects the continued progress and expansion within Crown's operating segments that have led to sustainable improvements in profitability and credit measures. Consequently, Fitch believes the company is well positioned to materially increase its sustainable cash generation in 2013 and 2014 as a result of several factors. Support for Crown's ratings is due to the stable cash flows associated with its contractual commitments and cost pass-through despite a challenging economic global environment. Supply/demand characteristics should continue to remain tight in its emerging market regions with the company indicating sold-out capacity expansions. Past capacity rationalizations, restructurings and selective mix realignments by the can industry in its mature markets also provides pricing stability. Crown's geographical diversification across both mature and emerging markets with a diverse customer mix results in a balanced revenue stream that can lend greater stability through economic cycles. Crown's liquidity is very good and includes its sustainable free cash flow (FCF) generation, cash and availability under its revolving facility and securitization programs. At the end of 2011, Crown had in excess of $1 billion in liquidity under its $1.2 billion credit facilities. In 2012, Fitch estimates FCF (less minority distributions) should be at least $250 million. Going forward, Fitch expects significant growth in FCF due to several factors. These include lower growth-related capital, expectations for completed restructuring projects, lower pension contributions, and ramp-up in organic capacity expansions. Crown's near to medium term maturities are relatively modest (under $150 million) during the next three years and are primarily related to term loan amortization. Consequently, Crown's next material maturities are in June 2015, when the $1.2 billion revolving facilities mature and in June 2016, when the term loans mature. Crown also has significant cushion under its present covenants. Crown has considerable ability to move cash through various mechanisms to fund cash requirements in the U.S. Cash at the end of the year was $342 million. $314 million of the cash was located outside of the U.S and approximately half of that cash was held by foreign subsidiaries for which earnings are considered indefinitely reinvested. Crown also had available capacity of $100 million on its $200 million North American securitization facility that matures in March 2013. Expectations for leverage in 2012 are approximately 3 times (x). Fitch views the leverage range for the rating at 2.5x to low 3x. Crown will use the majority of its cash flows for the benefit of shareholders or targeted growth opportunities since the company is within its net leverage target goal of 2x-3x (2.8x at the end of 2011). This will include share repurchases, growth-related capital primarily in emerging market regions and potential opportunistic acquisitions or minority interests purchases. Fitch does not expect significant levels of minority interest acquisitions given Crown's past focus. Expectations are for Crown to pace share repurchases to the level of FCF. Crown pays out approximately $80 million in minority distributions but does not have a dividend. Credit risks include the increase in revenue exposure to more volatile, higher-growth emerging markets, macro events outside the control of the company, the asbestos liability and pension deficit. In late 2011, Crown took steps to address its growing pension deficit in the U.S. with funding from proceeds of an add-on $350 million term loan. The GAAP funding levels at the end of 2011 for the U.S. and non-U.S plans were 78% and 89% on benefit obligations of $1.5 billion and $3.3 billion respectively. Crown's current assumptions for pension contributions for the next three years are $130 million, $89 million and $104 million. As can operators rapidly expand capacity in emerging market regions, the risk for over-capacity could occur. However, Fitch believes the company has taken prudent steps in the past to delay projects because of its local knowledge and experience to minimize excess capacity. In addition, Crown has significant flexibility to address unexpected cash requirements on the business. Fitch does not expect further ratings upgrades unless the company changes its current financial policies. In particular, this would require the company to commit to a reduced, more conservative financial leverage policy in the lower 2x range and increased free cash generation relative to adjusted debt. 