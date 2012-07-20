EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks rise as iron ore rally lifts miners, steelmakers

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Latin American stocks rose on Monday as China-listed iron ore futures surged, lifting shares of miners and steelmakers. The most-active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed as much as 5.8 percent to the highest since December 2013 as investors bet on strong demand for building materials. Steel prices also rose, stretching last week's gains. Traders said the uptrend could continue in the short term. Shares of