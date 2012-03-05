(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 5 - Tesco's plan to create 20,000 new jobs and revamp stores should help the retailer lure back some shoppers from rivals and slow the recent decline in its UK market share. However, other mid-market retailers such as Sainsbury's have also invested heavily in recent years and Tesco will have to further adjust prices and services to keep its market dominance at close to the current level. Christmas trading figures for Tesco revealed a 2.3% drop in like-for-like sales (excluding VAT and petrol) - worse than for rivals - and we believe the retailer needs to resolve some issues around quality and customer service to entice customers back. The plan announced on Monday to hire thousands of new staff over the next two years, and invest in training in critical areas such as fresh produce and fresh meat, should help address these concerns. But increased competition from other mid-market retailers, along with a macroeconomic environment that will keep the focus on low selling prices, suggests margins will remain under pressure this year. Still, Tesco's international operations will continue to grow much faster than its UK business and already account for about a third of the group's sales. Input costs are also likely to stabilise, which should alleviate some of the cost pressures on the sector as a whole. We outlined our views on Tesco and France's Carrefour in a recent podcast. To listen to the podcast please visit here. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Carrefour vs. Tesco Podcast: Transcript (New York Ratings Team)