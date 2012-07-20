Fitch Rates Zhanglong's USD Bond Tap Final 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fujian Zhanglong Group Co., Ltd.'s (Zhanglong, BB+/Stable) USD150m tap of its 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB+'. The tap issuance will carry the same terms and conditions as the earlier USD150m issuance of notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are issued directly by Zhanglong and are rated at the same level as its Issuer Default Rating. The notes co