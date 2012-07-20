(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S.-based Campbell Soup Co. is acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. (B/Watch Pos/--) for about $1.55 billion.

-- We are lowering ratings, including our corporate credit rating, on Campbell Soup Co. one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, will decline to below 3x by the end of fiscal 2013, that funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will gradually improve to nearly 30% during the next few years, and that the company's profitability will gradually improve. Rating Action On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Camden, N.J.-based Campbell Soup Co. one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed on July 9, 2012, following the company's announcement that it was acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. for about $1.55 billion, funded primarily with a combination of new short- and long-term debt. The outlook is stable. According to Campbell, Bolthouse will repay its existing debt. Our 'A-2' short-term and commercial paper (CP) ratings on the company remain unchanged. Rationale The downgrade reflects our belief that Campbell will not be able to restore its credit measures, including the key ratio of FFO to total debt to above 35% and leverage in the 2x area, within two years. We expect that Campbell will apply excess cash flow to debt reduction during the next few years to decrease leverage and that total debt to EBITDA will improve sooner, to just below 3x by the end of fiscal year 2013. However, we estimate that FFO to total debt will not improve to above 30% until fiscal 2015. We estimate that pro forma for the Bolthouse acquisition, leverage would increase to about 3x and FFO to total debt would weaken to the mid-20% area for the 12 months ended April 29, 2012, as compared with about 2.1x and 38.5%, respectively, prior to the acquisition. Previously, we had stated that we would consider a downgrade if Campbell's leverage increases over 3x and FFO to total debt declines to below 30%. We had expected Campbell to maintain leverage at approximately 2x and FFO to total debt of over 35% in order to maintain the 'A-' ratings and outlook given our assessment of its "strong" business risk profile. We believe the company still has an "intermediate" financial risk profile, although at the weaker end of the indicative ratio ranges of 2x to 3x leverage and below the range of FFO to total debt of 30% to 45%. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Campbell will improve credit protection measures over the intermediate term, but not return to prior levels. Pro forma for the additional debt related to the transaction, we estimate that Campbell will have $4.5 billion in reported debt outstanding. Including our adjustments for operating leases and pension obligations, we estimate that Campbell will have roughly $5.3 billion in adjusted debt outstanding after the transaction. The ratings on Campbell reflect our opinion of the company's strong business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Campbell's product and brand diversification across soups, premium cookies and crackers, sauces, and vegetable-based juices; strong (albeit declining) market share in the wet soup category; and some geographic diversification. Our assessment of Campbell's financial risk profile incorporates our view that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and key credit measures that we expect to remain consistent with those of an intermediate financial risk profile. Well-known brands include Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups, canned gravies, pasta, and beans; Swanson broth, stocks, and canned poultry; Prego pasta sauce; Pace Mexican sauce; Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products in the U.S.; and Arnott's biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific. The company has a dominant position in the U.S. wet soup category, with about 60% market share. However, the category and Campbell's market share continue to decline due to highly competitive conditions and consumer shift to other simple meal offerings. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 ended April 29, 2012, soup sales declined 3% as volume dropped due to higher selling prices and decreased promotional spending. Soup, particularly in the U.S., is a significant profit contributor to the company. We estimate the U.S. simple meals business (which includes soup, broth, and sauces) constituted about 50% of segment operating profit through the first nine months of fiscal 2012. Nonsoup items, such as the Pepperidge Farm and Arnott's baked goods brands, and the V-8 vegetable-based brand, provide some product diversification, and have partially offset a slowdown in soup and simple meals during the last three years. Campbell has some geographic diversification, with about 31% of sales outside the U.S., and continues to expand its reach in China, where soup is a staple of the population's diet and is almost entirely homemade. We believe that Bolthouse would modestly strengthen Campbell's business risk profile with further product diversity and access to the packaged fresh foods categories, including presence in the faster-growing refrigerated super-premium healthy beverages and salad dressings categories. Bolthouse grows and processes carrot products under the names Bolthouse Farms, Earthbound Farms, Green Giant, and private label, and produces a growing line of 100% natural super-premium beverages and chilled salad dressings. The company derives roughly half of its $689 million in sales from its carrot business, in which the company is essentially tied for the no. 1 position and the majority of its sales are in North America. Carrots are a fairly stable crop in that they are less prone to disease than other vegetables, and Bolthouse has focused on value-added packaging and products to expand this somewhat mature business. However, it is our opinion that Bolthouse competes in highly competitive markets. In the carrot segment, it competes primarily with another private company (Grimmway Farms, unrated). Within the super-premium beverage business in which it has a leading position in traditional sales channels, however, Bolthouse competes primarily against larger companies such as The Coca-Cola Co.'s (A+/Positive/A-1) Odwalla brand and PepsiCo Inc.'s (A/Stable/A-1) Naked Juice. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 ended April 29, 2012, Campbell's sales were about flat. Growth in the beverages, global baking, and snacking and North America Foodservice segments offset declines in the U.S. and international simple meals segments, primarily due to negative volume and mix. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended April 29, 2012 (excluding restructuring costs) declined to about 21.5%, from 22.3% in the prior-year period, primarily due to commodity inflation and increased promotional and advertising spending, partially offset by productivity improvements. Campbell is executing its strategic framework (announced July 2011), which is focused on expanding its brand and product platforms in its core simple meals, healthy beverages, and baked snacks categories. The company expects its restructuring program to generate annual pretax cost savings of $60 million beginning in fiscal year 2012, increasing to $70 million in fiscal year 2014. On June 23, 2011, the company announced a $1 b