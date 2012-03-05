(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV's Tier 2 Buffer Capital Notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'. The notes are guaranteed, on a subordinated basis, by Credit Suisse Group AG (CSG; 'A'/Stable/'a'). The notes are expected to qualify as high-trigger buffer capital under Switzerland's currently revised capital requirement framework for the country's largest banks ("too big to fail", TBTF legislation). The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes are rated four notches below CSG's 'a' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" (published 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Under these criteria, Tier 2 notes without coupon deferral features but with going-concern write-down or conversion triggers (in addition to the standard non-viability trigger) are notched twice from a bank's VR for loss severity and once or twice for non-performance risk. The expected rating for the new instrument reflects the risk of its conversion into ordinary shares on trigger events. The triggers for conversion are set at breaching a 7% core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio under Basel 2.5 until end-2012, a 7% common equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel 3 from 1 January 2013 for a contingency conversion or if the bank becoming non-viable. The 7%-trigger is, in Fitch's view, sufficiently high to apply two notches for non-performance risk in a going concern scenario under the agency's criteria. The two notches for loss severity reflect the potentially very high loss severity if a conversion event occurs. The rating of the notes is in line with Fitch's rating of the USD2bn Tier 2 Buffer Capital Notes issued by Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I in February 2011, which also form part of the group's buffer capital.