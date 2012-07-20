(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating the following to Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District, Ohio (the district) unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds: --$5.92 million ULTGO various purpose refunding bonds, series 2012. The 'AA' rating is based on the qualification of the bonds for participation in the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (rated 'AA' by Fitch). Fitch has also assigned an underlying 'AA-' rating to the 2012 bonds. The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale on or about July 26, 2012. Proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding series 2004 bonds for cost savings with no extension of maturity dates. In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $6.4 million in outstanding district ULTGO bonds, series 2004 at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the levy of an ad valorem tax on all taxable property within the district without limitation as to rate or amount. KEY RATING DRIVERS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The 'AA-' rating reflects management's dedication to implementing cost cutting measures and use of conservative budgeting practices to maintain an adequate level of financial flexibility. CONSTRAINED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT: Revenue raising opportunities are limited and dependent on voter approval and the future of state funding, upon which the district is reliant, is uncertain. IMPROVEMENT IN LOCAL ECONOMY: Declines in unemployment and foreclosure rates combined with gains in taxable value indicate a move towards economic stabilization. MODEST DEBT BURDEN: The district's debt burden is modest and future capital needs are minimal. CREDIT PROFILE FISCALLY PRUDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM Despite ending fiscal 2011 with a small deficit in the general fund of approximately $230,000, the district's unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54) remained at a strong level equal to $922,000 or 9.8% of expenditures. Preliminary fiscal 2012 results indicate another small deficit however general fund balance is expected to remain at an acceptable level for the rating category. To date management has relied on expenditure controls and conservative budgeting to preserve a moderate level of flexibility. The district has implemented a cost containment plan for fiscal 2013 which reduces expenditures by approximately $750,000 or 8% compared to the prior year. The district's plan centers on staff reductions and allows for a structurally balanced budget without further appropriation of general fund balance. Fitch believes management's ability to continue containing costs is essential to maintaining adequate reserve levels given the uncertainty of future state aid and limited tax revenue raising opportunities. CONSTRAINED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT School districts in Ohio operate in a constrained environment with property tax revenue growth dependent on new construction and/or voter approval of increased levies; property and income taxes make up approximately 37% of general fund revenues. The district renewed the expiring 0.5% portion of its 1.5% income tax levy in May of 2011 and the current property tax levies are not subject to renewal. The district relies on the state for approximately 55% of the general operating revenues which continues to present challenges. The state Governor plans to propose a new school funding formula in 2013; to date no details have been announced. The effect that the new formula will have on the district remains unknown. LOCAL ECONOMY IMPROVING The district serves a rural area approximately 35 miles northwest of Columbus and the tax base is predominantly agricultural and residential in nature. Unemployment rates in Champaign have dropped from a high of over 11% in 2008 to 6.8% in May 2012, which is below both the state and national averages. The school district is the largest local employer however many residents of the district are employed at a Honda plant in nearby Marysville. All Accords sold in North America are manufactured at the Marysville plant and Honda recently announced an investment of $98 million to build components for its new line of continuously variable transmission cars, the first U.S. market application of which will be the 2013 Accord produced in the Marysville plant. District enrollment declined to 884 students in 2012 from a high of 958 students in 2010 due in part to competition from charter schools. Going forward management expects enrollment will remain at the 2012 level which is in line with historic trends. The district's assessed value (AV) grew in 2011 and 2012 offsetting small losses in the two years prior. Measured growth in AV going forward is expected as the housing market has shown signs of stabilizing with foreclosure rates on the decline. MODEST DEBT BURDEN The district's overall debt burden is low at $1,350 per capita and 2.8% of market value. Principal amortization is average with 55% retired in 10 years however the district has no immediate plans for additional debt. Pensions and other post employment benefits are provided through the School Employees Retirement System (SERS) and the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS). Both SERS and STRS are state administered, cost-sharing, multiple-employer defined benefit systems and the district regularly contributes 100% of the required costs in each fiscal year. Funding levels for both plans are below average however current required contributions are a low 7% of general fund expenditures. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)