July 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating the following to
Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District, Ohio (the district)
unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds:
--$5.92 million ULTGO various purpose refunding bonds, series 2012.
The 'AA' rating is based on the qualification of the bonds for participation in
the Ohio School District Credit Enhancement Program (rated 'AA' by Fitch). Fitch
has also assigned an underlying 'AA-' rating to the 2012 bonds.
The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale on or about July 26, 2012.
Proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding series 2004 bonds for cost
savings with no extension of maturity dates.
In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $6.4 million in outstanding district
ULTGO bonds, series 2004 at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the levy of an ad valorem tax on all taxable property
within the district without limitation as to rate or amount.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The 'AA-' rating reflects management's
dedication to implementing cost cutting measures and use of conservative
budgeting practices to maintain an adequate level of financial flexibility.
CONSTRAINED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT: Revenue raising opportunities are limited and
dependent on voter approval and the future of state funding, upon which the
district is reliant, is uncertain.
IMPROVEMENT IN LOCAL ECONOMY: Declines in unemployment and foreclosure rates
combined with gains in taxable value indicate a move towards economic
stabilization.
MODEST DEBT BURDEN: The district's debt burden is modest and future capital
needs are minimal.
CREDIT PROFILE
FISCALLY PRUDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM
Despite ending fiscal 2011 with a small deficit in the general fund of
approximately $230,000, the district's unrestricted general fund balance (the
sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54) remained at a strong
level equal to $922,000 or 9.8% of expenditures. Preliminary fiscal 2012 results
indicate another small deficit however general fund balance is expected to
remain at an acceptable level for the rating category.
To date management has relied on expenditure controls and conservative budgeting
to preserve a moderate level of flexibility. The district has implemented a cost
containment plan for fiscal 2013 which reduces expenditures by approximately
$750,000 or 8% compared to the prior year. The district's plan centers on staff
reductions and allows for a structurally balanced budget without further
appropriation of general fund balance. Fitch believes management's ability to
continue containing costs is essential to maintaining adequate reserve levels
given the uncertainty of future state aid and limited tax revenue raising
opportunities.
CONSTRAINED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
School districts in Ohio operate in a constrained environment with property tax
revenue growth dependent on new construction and/or voter approval of increased
levies; property and income taxes make up approximately 37% of general fund
revenues. The district renewed the expiring 0.5% portion of its 1.5% income tax
levy in May of 2011 and the current property tax levies are not subject to
renewal. The district relies on the state for approximately 55% of the general
operating revenues which continues to present challenges. The state Governor
plans to propose a new school funding formula in 2013; to date no details have
been announced. The effect that the new formula will have on the district
remains unknown.
LOCAL ECONOMY IMPROVING
The district serves a rural area approximately 35 miles northwest of Columbus
and the tax base is predominantly agricultural and residential in nature.
Unemployment rates in Champaign have dropped from a high of over 11% in 2008 to
6.8% in May 2012, which is below both the state and national averages. The
school district is the largest local employer however many residents of the
district are employed at a Honda plant in nearby Marysville. All Accords sold in
North America are manufactured at the Marysville plant and Honda recently
announced an investment of $98 million to build components for its new line of
continuously variable transmission cars, the first U.S. market application of
which will be the 2013 Accord produced in the Marysville plant.
District enrollment declined to 884 students in 2012 from a high of 958 students
in 2010 due in part to competition from charter schools. Going forward
management expects enrollment will remain at the 2012 level which is in line
with historic trends. The district's assessed value (AV) grew in 2011 and 2012
offsetting small losses in the two years prior. Measured growth in AV going
forward is expected as the housing market has shown signs of stabilizing with
foreclosure rates on the decline.
MODEST DEBT BURDEN
The district's overall debt burden is low at $1,350 per capita and 2.8% of
market value. Principal amortization is average with 55% retired in 10 years
however the district has no immediate plans for additional debt. Pensions and
other post employment benefits are provided through the School Employees
Retirement System (SERS) and the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS). Both
SERS and STRS are state administered, cost-sharing, multiple-employer defined
benefit systems and the district regularly contributes 100% of the required
costs in each fiscal year. Funding levels for both plans are below average
however current required contributions are a low 7% of general fund
expenditures.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)