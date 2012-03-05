(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 5 - OVERVIEW
-- Volvo Financial Equipment LLC Series 2012-1's issuance is an ABS
securitization backed by equipment loans backed by commercial trucks and
construction equipment.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's the
availability of credit support, timely interest and principal payments,
collateral characteristics, and the servicer's experience, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Volvo Financial Equipment LLC Series
2012-1's $642.129 million asset-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by
equipment loans backed by commercial trucks and construction equipment.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of March 5, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The availability of approximately 16.00%, 12.90%, and 8.50% credit
support (based on stressed break-even cash flow scenarios) for the class A, B,
and C notes, respectively. The credit support provides coverage of more than
5.0x, 4.0x, and approximately 3.0x the midpoint of our expected net loss range
of 2.70%-3.00% for the class A, B, and C notes, respectively;
-- The transaction's ability to withstand 1.5x our expected net loss
level in our "what if" scenario analysis before becoming vulnerable to a
negative CreditWatch action or a potential downgrade;
-- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash
flow modeling scenarios that we believe are appropriate for the assigned
preliminary ratings;
-- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool, including two
noteworthy changes to the collateral pool's composition compared with the
series 2010-1 pool: (i) a significantly higher proportion of loans to medium-
and large-fleet truck companies (42% for the series 2012-1 pool versus 26% for
the series 2010-1 pool), which is the best performing truck segment financed
by VFS US LLC (VFS) historically; and (ii) the inclusion of loans to Volvo and
Mack truck dealers (10% of the series 2012-1 pool), which were not in the
series 2010-1 pool;
-- VFS' experience as a servicer of truck and equipment loans including
servicing of one prior retail transaction; and
-- The transaction's legal structure.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Volvo Financial Equipment LLC Series 2012-1
Class Rating Type Interest Amount
rate (mil. $)
A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 189.500
A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 159.000
A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 161.000
A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 74.100
B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 21.739
C A (sf) Subordinate Fixed 36.790
