(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative
the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Atwater
Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$1.6 million TABs, series 1998A, 'BBB+';
--$7.3 million TABs, series 2007A, 'BBB+';
--$2 million taxable housing TABs, series 2007B, 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY:
The non-housing bonds are secured by gross tax increment within the sole project
area, net of the 20% housing set-aside and county administrative fee. The
housing bonds are secured by the 20% housing set aside. The debt service reserve
requirement is being met through a Radian surety bond.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PROGRESS ON AB X126 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Atwater (the city) has been
recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. Recognized obligation
payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been
approved by the oversight board, county, and state. The SA has received
sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt
service included in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are
improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going forward.
However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to
the county auditor-controller.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between of former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. This is because as debt service coverage does not
materially change assuming this commingling.
SATISFACTORY COVERAGE FROM A LIMITED BASE: Both housing and non-housing bond
coverage is about 1.7x. Fitch believes this level is consistent with the
current rating level because of the project area's small size and concentration,
despite only moderate recent tax base declines.
FLAT AV EXPECTED: Fitch believes a no-growth scenario at least in the near term
is the most realistic case, as modest declines seem as likely as modest growth.
Consistent with this view, management believes there will be no growth in fiscal
2013 and 1% growth in fiscal 2014.
WEAK LOCAL ECONOMY: The local economy is very weak. This is reflected by a 17.6%
unemployment rate in May 2012, severe city-wide AV declines, low income levels,
and a distressed housing market.
CREDIT SUMMARY
LOCAL ECONOMY
The City of Atwater serves a population of about 28,000, six miles north of the
city of Merced in the San Joaquin Valley. The city's economy historically has
been agriculturally-based, but has diversified somewhat in recent years into
light industry and commercial enterprises.
As with the regional economy, the city's local economy was very hard hit by the
housing-led recession. Case Shiller ranks Merced County as the worst-performing
county in the nation for peak to trough home price declines. On a county-wide
basis home prices fell 68%. Foreclosure activity remains stubbornly high.
Additionally, the city's tax base contracted 29% cumulatively from fiscal years
2008-2011. Further, the city's May 2012 unemployment registered a very high
17.6%, representing only a modest improvement from the year prior. Typical of an
agriculturally concentrated area, the city's income levels are below state and
national averages.
PROJECT AREA
The project area is a small 840 acres, but is diversified among residential,
commercial, and industrial properties. The project area benefits from an IV to
base year ratio of 8.7x, indicative of a low degree of IV volatility for a
moderate change in AV. However, the project area is exposed to high
concentration levels among the top 10 payers, which cumulatively make up 30% of
AV (33% of IV).
Once the largest component of AV, residential AV fell by a high 37% from fiscal
2007 to 2011 while commercial and industrial values rose due to new
construction. As a result, residential properties now make up about 25% of AV
(versus 42% in fiscal 2007), while commercial AV is now the largest contributor
at 35%. Construction has slowed considerably, though overall values increased a
modest 2% in fiscal 2012. Although management indicated increased interest in
residential development, Fitch believes potential appeals and eroded proposition
13 cushion make AV still vulnerable to potential declines.
DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE
Debt service coverage has dropped only modestly in recent years, to 1.69x for
non-housing bonds and 1.65x for housing bonds in fiscal 2012. Pledged tax
increment declined 6% from its peak in fiscal 2008 to its fiscal 2011 low.
Coverage holds up well to various loss scenarios. Fitch estimates that the
project area's AV would have to contract by a high 33% to reach 1.0x debt
service coverage.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)