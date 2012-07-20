(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has removed the Rating Watch Negative from the
following tax allocation bonds (TABs) secured by the East Palo Alto
Redevelopment Agency, CA's (the RDA) tax increment:
--$5 million East Palo Alto RDA refunding TABs, series 2003A, 'A-';
--$3 million East Palo Alto RDA refunding TABs, series 2003B, 'A-';
East Palo Alto Public Financing Authority
--$16.8 million revenue bonds, 2005A, 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of the RDA's net tax increment revenues
produced by levies against the incremental valuation in the RDA's sole project
area, as well as revenues held in certain funds by the RDA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of East Palo Alto (the city) has
been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized
obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service,
have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received
sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt
service included in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's
fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. Although it includes what Fitch believes
are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures going
forward, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from
December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed
to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to
the county auditor-comptroller.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in higher
calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However, this is
inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only non-housing
increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the
availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before
factoring this increased coverage into the rating.
Additional information on the RDA is available in Fitch's Sept. 27, 2011
release, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).
