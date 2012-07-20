July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 99 tranches of tobacco settlement ABS at 'BBB+sf', with a Stable Outlook. The affirmations are based on model-indicated grades above the tobacco sector rating cap of 'BBB+sf'. Fitch evaluates tobacco ABS structures by using a proprietary breakeven model. The cash flow model output indicates, for each class of bonds, the level of the annual MSA payment percentage change the transaction would be able to sustain and still pay timely interest and the principal in full by the maturity date. Tobacco Settlement ABS are securitizations of the settlement reached by 46 U.S. states in 1998 to not pursue further legal action against the participating tobacco manufacturers for reimbursement of healthcare costs generated by smoking-related diseases. The settlement payments will be made in perpetuity, and over the last 14 years several U.S. states, counties, cities and territories elected to securitize a portion of these payments by issuing bonds with up to 50 years of maturity. Fitch currently has ratings on 249 tranches of Tobacco ABS issued by 38 legal entities. See the web file for a full list of rating actions. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria'(June 22, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Affirms 99 Tobacco Settlement Tranches Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)