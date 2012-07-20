(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for Lynwood Public Financing Authority, CA (the PFA): --$10.2 million TABs (Project Area A), series 1999A, 'A'; --$365,000 TABs (Project Area A), series 1999B, 'A'; --$915,000 TABs (Alameda Project Area), series 1999, 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The Project Area A, series A & B TABs are secured by net tax increment from the Lynwood Redevelopment Agency's (RDA) Project Area A. A portion of series A debt service additionally is secured by the project area's 20% housing set-aside. The Alameda Project Area TABs, series 1999, are secured by net tax increment from the RDA's Alameda Project Area. A portion of series 1999 debt service additionally is secured by the project area's 20% housing set-aside. KEY RATING DRIVERS PROGRESS ON AB 1X26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Lynwood (the city) has been recognized as the successor agency (SA) to the RDA. The recognized obligation payment schedules (ROPS), which include calendar 2012 debt service, have been approved by the oversight board and state. The SA has received sufficient payments, along with available cash reserves, to cover the debt service included in the ROPS. IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch believes are improvements to the ROPS approval process and other procedures going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not owe a repayment to the county auditor-controller. ADEQUATE REVENUE TRACKING: The SA is tracking revenues on a project area-specific basis. The SA has also has indicated its intent to allocate any potential future revenue shortfall to the appropriate TAB in conformance with security requirements under bond indentures. HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's assessment of credit quality. The housing set aside bonds are subordinate to the Fitch-rated bonds. CASH FLOW TIMING: The RDA has historically budgeted its April increment for debt service payments in the same fiscal year, resulting in a timing gap. The SA was able to use cash on hand to make up for the timing issue and as a result will have no subsequent cash flow timing issues. CONCENTRATED TAX BASE: Both project areas are relatively small at 734 acres for Project A and 170 acres for Alameda Project. Top 10 taxpayers in Project A represents 32.6% of total AV and for Alameda Project, the top 10 taxpayers are a very high 94.8%. TAX BASE VOLATILITY: Overall tax base performance in both project areas has been good, although Alameda Project has experienced some recent volatility. ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED AREA: The city's economy and tax base are below average. Unemployment and poverty rates exceed regional and state averages by large margins and income levels are very low. Nonetheless, the small city (4.9 square miles) does benefit from its location about 11 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. CREDIT PROFILE The city, located approximately 11 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Los Angeles County, is home to approximately 70,000 residents. The 4.9-square-mile city largely is built out, so population growth has been flat, with development stemming predominantly from infill and redevelopment. The local economy is strained, as exhibited by a 17.4% May 2012 unemployment rate, down only slightly from 18.8% in May 2011 due to a shrinking labor force. Per capita income levels are extremely low at 43% and 46% of state and national levels, respectively. However, reflective of large household sizes, median household income levels are much higher at 71% and 84% of state and national levels, respectively. The Los Angeles regional housing market suffered a severe 42% average price reduction from its peak to the fourth quarter of 2011. However, due to the maturity of the city's housing stock, city-wide assessed value (AV) experienced average annual growth from fiscal 2007-2012 of 3.8% despite two years of moderate declines. PROJECT A Project Area A was originally adopted in 1973 and encompasses a small 734 acres, including property within the city's main commercial districts. The project area is fairly well diversified by land use, which is 55% commercial, 21% industrial, 18% residential, and 7% unsecured. However, the tax base is highly concentrated among the top 10 taxpayers, which make up 25% of AV and 32% of incremental value (IV). With an IV to base year value of 337%, there is a moderate degree of additional revenue volatility for a given AV reduction. Appeal levels are elevated but still manageable from a debt service coverage standpoint. In fiscal 2011 the project area's AV fell by just 1.2%, much lower than the overall city-wide AV decline. Debt service coverage on the Project Area A series A and B senior lien bonds is quite strong. Fitch-estimated fiscal 2012 net incremental revenues is $3.1 million and covers senior debt service of $797,000 by a high 3.7 times (x). Coverage continues to hold up well to severe stress tests that simulate a repeat of the largest reduction in value (1.2%) and doubling the estimated appeals granted (to $20 million). Under either stress scenario, coverage remains above 3.0x, and Fitch estimates that AV could contract by a high 55% before maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage falls to 1.0x. In March 2011, the agency issued $18.5 million of TABs subordinate to the series A & B TABs. ALAMEDA PROJECT The Alameda Project Area was originally created in 1975 and encompasses a very small 170 acres consisting almost exclusively of industrial properties. In addition to land use concentration, the top 10 taxpayers are extremely concentrated, making up 95% of AV and 158% of IV. Surprisingly, for an older project area the IV to base year value is low at 180%. This indicates a heightened degree of revenue volatility for a given decline in AV. The project area's AV also presents concerns about volatility - it fell by a significant 9.6% in fiscal 2011, resulting in a substantial 15% IV decline, then grew 12.6% in fiscal 2012, resulting in an IV increase of 21%. Debt service coverage on the Alameda Project Area 1999 TABs is strong. Fitch-estimates fiscal 2012 net incremental revenues is $658,400 and covered non-housing debt service of $81,000 by a very high 8.15x. Coverage holds up well to broad-based AV decline stress scenarios. However, this does not apply to simulations that eliminate the top 10 taxpayers as a result of extremely high concentration levels. Fitch estimates that AV could contract by a high 54% before MADS coverage falls to 1.0x. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). 