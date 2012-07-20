(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch
Negative the following tax allocation bonds (TABs) for the Milpitas
Redevelopment Agency, CA (the RDA):
--$163.5 million TABs, series 2003, to 'A' from 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first pledge of, security interest in, and lien on
net incremental property tax revenues. The revenues are net of the statutory 20%
housing set-aside (except for a small portion of debt service on the 2003 bonds
attributable to the refunding of the 1997 bonds), county administrative fees, AB
1290 pass-through obligations, and any property tax refunds resulting from
successful appeals. The debt service reserve requirement is satisfied with an
MBIA surety bond.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RATING DOWNGRADED TO 'A': The rating downgrade reflects reduced debt service
coverage as a result of declining taxable values combined with significant tax
appeals activity, which may further pressure the tax base. Fiscal 2012 net tax
increment provided approximately 1.8x coverage of the non-housing portion of
maximum annual debt service (MADS), down from over 2.0 times (x) in 2011. The
portion of debt service covered by housing set-aside tax increment revenues
remains high at nearly 18x.
PROGRESS ON AB 1X 26 IMPLEMENTATION: The City of Milpitas (the city) has been
designated as successor agency (SA) to the RDA. A Recognized Obligation Payment
Schedule (ROPS), which includes 2012 debt service on the bonds, has been
approved by the county and state and sufficient payments have been received by
the SA to cover all obligations covered in the ROPS.
IMPLICATIONS OF AB 1484: The governor signed this trailer bill bill to the
state's fiscal 2013 budget on June 27, 2012. The bill includes what Fitch
believes are improvements to the ROPs approval process and other procedures
going forward. However, it required repayment by many SAs of property tax
distributions from December 2011 and January 2012 that the state believes should
have been directed to other taxing entities. The SA represents that it did not
owe a repayment to the county auditor-comptroller.
HOUSING REVENUE AVAILABILITY: The lack of distinction between former housing
set-aside revenue and total tax increment under AB 1X26 did not affect Fitch's
assessment of credit quality. The aggregation of tax increment results in
higher calculated debt service coverage levels for Fitch-rated bonds. However,
this is inconsistent with the bond indenture, which specifies that only
non-housing increment is pledged. Fitch believes further clarification as to the
availability of revenue not pledged under the indenture is needed before
factoring this increased coverage into the rating.
EXTENSIVE BUT CONCENTRATED TAX BASE: Taxable values (TV) of approximately $4.2
billion comprises over one third of the city's assessed value base. The secured
tax base is moderately concentrated with the top ten taxpayers representing over
20% of values.
ELEVATED IV TO BASE YEAR VALUS: The ratio of project area incremental values
(IV) to base year value is at the high end of the moderate range at 4.6x,
serving to reduce IV volatility relative to changes in TV.
SIGNIFICANT APPEALS ACTIVITY: Pending property tax appeals have declined from
prior year levels. However, they remain substantial with requested AV reductions
totalling $690 million or 20% of IV.
RECOVERING ALTHOUGH VOLATILE ECONOMY: Significant job growth is indicative of an
accelerating economic recovery within the region. Dependence upon the high tech
industry tends to magnify cyclical changes in economic activity.
CREDIT PROFILE
NARROWED DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE
The downgrade to 'A' reflects reduced debt service coverage for the non-housing
portion of the bonds of 1.84x in fiscal 2012 from over 2.0x in fiscal 2011. The
decrease is due to successive drops in taxable values which total 6.7% between
fiscals 2010 and 2012. Fitch remains concerned over the downward trend in
coverage given historical tax base volatility and the elevated level of pending
appeals. Bond coverage of the housing portion of the bonds remains ample at
nearly 18.0x.
BOND DEBT SERVICE IS INCLUDED UNDER APPROVED PAYMENT SCHEDULE
The city of Milpitas has been designated as the successor agency to the RDA in
accordance with AB 1X 26, which dissolved all redevelopment agencies in
California. The ROPS for the SA covering the January through December, 2012
period have been approved the Santa Clara County controller-treasurer and all
certified payments received for 2012. The ROPS include debt service
requirements on the bonds through the Sept. 1, 2012 principal and interest
payment.
City officials have indicated that they will maintain the separate bond accounts
as required by the bond indenture and will make the payment of debt service a
priority should funds received from the county prove insufficient to cover all
obligations approved on the ROPS for payment. Fitch will continue to monitor
the situation as implementation proceeds in regards to the SA's continuing
ability to fund all debt service requirements.
LARGE MIXED-USE PROJECT AREA
The Redevelopment Project Area No. 1 (project area) consists of three separate
sub-project areas totalling 2,230 acres or the equivalent of about 3.5 square
miles. Encompassing over one quarter of the area of the city, the project area
includes a mix of residential, industrial, commercial and public land uses. The
project area's AV is about 70% commercial and 30% residential.
EXTENSIVE BUT CONCENTRATED TAX BASE
The project area tax base is extensive at $4.3 billion with an IV of $3.5
billion. The strong IV to base year ratio of 4.6x supports below average
movement in incremental values relative to changes in AV. However, an elevated
level of unsecured values (16.5%) representing a substantial amount of
manufacturing equipment and a concentrated tax base contribute to AV volatility.
AV declined in fiscals 2011 and 2012 by 2.4% and 4.4%, respectively. This after
a period of exceptional growth as both the recession and a plethora of property
tax appeals took their toll upon overall values.
Taxpayer concentration is moderate (relative to other redevelopment project
areas) with the top ten taxpayers accounting for 20.5% and 25.2% of AV and IV,
respectively. Cisco, the largest taxpayer accounting for 4.7% of AV, expanded
in 2008 and 2009 resulting in sizable increases in taxable valuation during
those years. However, Cisco's secured AV for fiscal 2012 dropped by $120
million or 38% due primarily to successful tax appeals.
The backlog of appeals remains significant although about 30% lower than in the
prior year. The combined AV of properties under appeal totalled $1.3 billion
(32% of AV) with a requested reduction is $691 million (16.2% of AV). The
appeals success rate fell from a high of 21% in fiscal 2010 to 18% in fiscal
2011 and over time averages about 17%. Despite the declining trend, appeals
activity remains robust with the potential to put further downward pressure on
AV over the near term.
VOLATILE AREA ECONOMY EXPERIENCING RECENT GROWTH
The area's economic base focuses on the high tech sector, with many employers
involved in computer-related manufacturing or software development. Employment
levels reflect the inherent volatility of high tech industry falling nearly 5%
in 2009 as a result of the deep recession. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
metropolitan statistical area (MSA) unemployment rates shot up to over 11% in
2010. That said, they have been declining as the industry experiences a healthy
recovery. May 2012 year over year employment for the MSA grew by a rob